Snack Like You Mean It With New Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks

New, bold, bite-sized lineup transports legendary snack flavors and textures from the snack aisle to the freezer aisle

Snack on this:

New Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks are bite-sized squares with a warm, gooey center and ridiculously crisp, flaky crust.

Ready in minutes in the microwave or air fryer, Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks are available in five varieties including Gooey Apple Pie and Ultimate Cheddar.

Hitting freezers nationwide, Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks are available this July in single packs (MSRP $1.79) and 4-count packs (MSRP $5.49). Prices may vary by retailer. With two perforated snack squares per pack, Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks are built to share or crush solo.

SOLON, Ohio, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to level up your snack game. Inspired by legendary flavor combinations and textures from the snack aisle, Hot Pockets® is introducing new Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks, a line of bite-sized squares of pure awesomeness for all-day, everyday snacking.

Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks feature a warm, gooey center and a ridiculously crisp, flaky crust, available in five convenient, bite-sized flavors:

New Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks lineup brings bold, bite-sized snack flavors and textures straight from the snack aisle to your freezer New Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks lineup brings bold, bite-sized snack flavors and textures straight from the snack aisle to your freezer

Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks Gooey Apple Pie: An all-American favorite, reimagined in a perfectly poppable bite. Filled with real apples and spice in a cinnamon sugar sauce, wrapped in a flaky cinnamon sugar crust. This sweet treat debuts just in time to kick off the summer festivities and America's 250 th birthday in limited-edition packaging—available now!

An all-American favorite, reimagined in a perfectly poppable bite. Filled with real apples and spice in a cinnamon sugar sauce, wrapped in a flaky cinnamon sugar crust. This sweet treat debuts just in time to kick off the summer festivities and America's 250 birthday in limited-edition packaging—available now! Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks Ultimate Cheddar: Experience double duty cheesy deliciousness with a mouthwateringly melty blend of classic and reduced fat cheeses and savory cheese sauce, nestled inside a crispy, cheddar cracker crust.

Experience double duty cheesy deliciousness with a mouthwateringly melty blend of classic and reduced fat cheeses and savory cheese sauce, nestled inside a crispy, cheddar cracker crust. Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks Spicy Jalapeño Popper: All the scorching heat of a jalapeño popper, with none of the mess. Real jalapenos, cream cheese, and a blend of reduced fat cheeses loaded in a savory, crunchy pretzel crust.

All the scorching heat of a jalapeño popper, with none of the mess. Real jalapenos, cream cheese, and a blend of reduced fat cheeses loaded in a savory, crunchy pretzel crust. Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks Melty Nacho Beef: Late night nachos meet their match with this corn chip style crust blasted with cheddar and stuffed with beef crumbles, nacho seasoning and reduced fat cheese. A good source of protein, no dip required.

Late night nachos meet their match with this corn chip style crust blasted with cheddar and stuffed with beef crumbles, nacho seasoning and reduced fat cheese. A good source of protein, no dip required. Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks Cheesy Stuffed Pretzel with Bacon: Gameday just got a major upgrade. A warm, salty pretzel crust filled with savory bacon and gooey reduced fat cheese.

"We know people want more from their snacks, so we reimagined sweet and salty favorites – like gooey apple pie and cheddar crackers – into warm, flavor-packed bites ready in minutes," said Amy Goldsmith, brand manager for Hot Pockets. "New Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks deliver a knockout punch of flavor and texture, perfect for anytime snacking, morning, noon, or night."

Designed with perforated lines to easily tear apart, Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks comes with two squares offering flexibility and convenience. Enjoy solo or share with the crew – just cook 'em up in the microwave or the air fryer.

Ready to get snacking? Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks hit freezers nationwide in July 2026. Stock up with a 4-count pack (MSRP $5.49) or grab a single anytime hunger strikes (MSRP $1.79). Commemorate America's 250th birthday with Hot Pockets® Snack Breaks Gooey Apple Pie in limited-edition red, white, and blue packaging (MSRP $1.79 / 1-count box), available early, and in stores now. Prices may vary by retailer.

Follow the heat and stay up to date on the latest flavor drops with @hotpockets on social or by visiting hotpockets.com to learn more.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food and beverages to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno, Nescafé and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

SOURCE Nestlé USA