Snacking in a Winter Wonderland: Kellanova's Holiday Specials

Cheerful Treats for Every Holiday Moment

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the holidays is here, and Kellanova is delivering seasonal snacks that bring a smile with every bite. Our festive flavors and creative packaging are crafted to celebrate the spirit of the season in the most delicious way possible.

Pop-Tarts®: Sweet Treats to Toast the Season

Unwrap the magic of the holidays with Frosted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Pop-Tarts, a toasty, chocolatey delight perfect for chilly winter mornings. Each bite brings the nostalgic taste of hot cocoa, complete with gooey marshmallow filling and a frosted chocolate crust. Perfect for toasting on a chilly day, packing as an on-the-go snack, or setting out as a festive treat, these Pop-Tarts are a sweet way to celebrate the season.

Pringles®: Snack Joyfully

'Tis the season to snack in style with Pringles Winter Grab & Go and regular-sized cans! Pringles is here to make you're your savory snack games just as festive. These festive crisp cans are perfect for stuffing stockings or enjoying on the road to your next holiday destination.

Rice Krispies Treats®: Festive Fun for Everyone

Share the cheer with Rice Krispies Treats Christmas Mini Squares sprinkled with Christmas joy—or create your own holiday masterpiece with our Rice Krispies Mega Size Bars or Rice Krispies Treats Sheet, the ultimate blank canvas for festive decorating with the family.

Are you ready to bring some extra holiday cheer to your kitchen? With Rice Krispies Treats, the possibilities are endless for creating sweet, seasonal delights that'll wow your guests. To get the holiday magic started, see our collection of festive recipes here to get inspired and make this season even sweeter with treats everyone will love!

RXBAR®: Spicing Things Up

For those looking to balance holiday indulgence with a little extra protein, the RXBAR Gingerbread Protein bar is a great snacking treat. Packed with wholesome ingredients, seasonal spice and 12g of protein, it's an ideal pick for fueling your winter adventures, gift-wrapping marathons, or cozying up with a holiday classic.

Cheez-It®: Stocking Up on Cheesy Goodness and Festive Fun

Make holiday snacking merry and bright with the Cheez-It Stocking Stuffer. These 4.5 oz cartons are just the right size to slip into stockings, adding a festive touch to everyone's favorite cheesy crackers. Perfect for gifting or as a crunchy companion to holiday movie nights, Cheez-It crackers are a delightful way to spread holiday cheer. Their festive designs make them an easy, crowd-pleasing snack for any winter gathering—or a quick treat to enjoy while decorating the tree.

Club® Crackers: Cinnamon, Sugar, and Everything Nice

Treat your taste buds to a holiday favorite with Club Minis Cinnamon Sugar Crackers, here for a limited time. These sweet and buttery crackers are a versatile addition to your holiday spread, pairing perfectly with dips, cheeses, your favorite seasonal desserts, or even on their own. Their cinnamon-sugar coating adds a cozy, festive flavor that's perfect for gatherings or quiet moments at home.

Town House® Crackers: Perfect for Snacking or Sharing

Elevate your holiday hosting with the versatile and delicious Town House crackers lineup. From the salty crunch of Town House Flipsides to the delightful crispness of Sea Salt Pita Crackers, there's a perfect option for every occasion. Whether you're entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet snack, Town House crackers are the ideal choice for making holiday moments extra special.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

SOURCE Kellanova