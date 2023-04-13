Snapology Franchisees Expand Unleashed Brands Portfolio with Acquisition of Second Brand

Married Entrepreneurs Grow in Utah with Dual Ownership of Snapology and Premier Martial Arts

DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam and Charlee Ruben, established franchisees of children's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) brand Snapology in Lehi, Utah, have acquired three existing and five new Premier Martial Arts locations in the state, becoming multi-brand owners with Unleashed Brands, the world's leading youth enrichment franchise platform company. This expansion demonstrates the Ruben's continual dedication to the Unleashed Brands' mission of providing more youth in the Utah communities with opportunities to learn, play and grow.

Prior to becoming franchise owners, Adam worked full-time in the tech industry while Charlee was a stay-at-home mom. The married couple became interested in franchising over three years ago after seeing other family members find success in franchise ownership. Being parents to four young children all under the age of nine, Adam and Charlee had a passion to find and invest in youth enrichment programs that offered children hands-on, interactive learning experiences. After extensively researching multiple programs, they came across Snapology, the No. 1 children's STEAM franchise, and opened the first location in Utah in 2019. Since then, they have grown into one of Snapology's top-performing franchises and have now decided to expand their investment portfolio with Unleashed Brands.

Premier Martial Arts, rated No. 1 in Children's Fitness Programs by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking, helps children and adults develop valuable life skills through karate, krav maga and kickboxing instruction. While Snapology and Premier Martial Arts are two different brands, the Rubens note how much the business models complement each other and plan to operate the new Premier Martial Arts locations by utilizing resources across both brands since they both appeal to a similar customer demographic. Adam and Charlee are now dedicated full-time to their franchises and plan to take on a more hands-on approach in leading Premier Martial Arts, even making it a family business by adding Adam's sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Rich Poulsen to the ownership team.

"We've already seen firsthand the power Premier Martial Arts has had on a student's life by giving them the tools to they need to build important skills like confidence and discipline. It's why we were drawn to the brand in the first place," said Adam Ruben. "We felt very encouraged by the Unleashed Brands team with their support and resources to take this leap and expand our leadership into Premier Martial Arts. We're excited to elevate the brand's experience to better serve our community."

The Premier Martial Arts locations in Utah the Rubens now own and operate are in Riverton, Draper and Pleasant Grove. The couple will also serve more of the greater Utah areas and plans to develop five new territories in Oquirrh, Erda, Alpine, Springville and Daybreak.

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families and housing the world's most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "Build Great Kids" through a seamless enrichment journey.

Media Contact: Camille Douglas, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 248-841-0937

SOURCE Unleashed Brands