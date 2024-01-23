Snappt Names Briana Ings as the Company's Chief Product Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappt, the leader in document fraud detection for residential apartment property managers, today announced the appointment of Briana Ings as the company's new Chief Product Officer. Briana brings more than a decade of product management and design experience to her new role at Snappt, including a wealth of experience in scaling SaaS products across different industries and a technical background and passion for building products that change industries.

Briana Ings
As Chief Product Officer, Ings will lead the entirety of the company's product development efforts across technology and product. She will be responsible for setting Snappt's product growth strategy and bringing new product changes to market.

"As Snappt transitions to a product-led organization, we sought to find an incredibly accomplished leader for the task at hand. In Briana, we found a product leader who lives and breathes her craft. She is a true expert in product strategy and execution," said Daniel Berlind, CEO at Snappt. "We could not be more excited to have her lead the charge in building, forming, and shaping the next phase of our organization's development."

Prior to her new role at Snappt, Ings held the position of VP of Product at ClickUp, where she led the product team in developing and executing their product strategy. Prior roles also include VP of Product and Design at Snapdocs and Vice President of Product Management at Applied Predictive Technologies.

About Snappt 

Snappt makes it radically simple to trust supporting documentation. Launched in 2019, their document fraud detection system has already transformed the Property Management industry, where 8 of the top 10 property management firms use their system, dramatically reducing risk. Snappt has raised more than $100M in funding from leading Fintech investors, and with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76+, it is one of the highest-rated Fintech companies in the world. www.snappt.com 

