Sneaker Heads And Snack Lovers Have Met Their Match With Ruffles' 'Sneaker Stash'

Ruffles knows that its consumers are insanely passionate about both their snacks and their personal style. And when it comes to style, the right shoes make all the difference, from cruising the hallways of work to getting those summer hoops reps in (after all, Ruffles is the Official Chip of the NBA).

To bring these two passions together for its fans, Ruffles has collaborated with The Shoe Surgeon to introduce the Sneaker Stash program. Chambrone, The Shoe Surgeon, rose to prominence in the sneaker community by creating custom sneakers for professional athletes, celebrities and musicians that can sell for upwards of $10,000. Starting July 2, Ruffles will be giving away one pair of highly coveted sneakers per day, including The Shoe Surgeon's custom Ruffles-inspired design as the grand prize.

"We're excited to team up with Ruffles to create something completely original for their iconic brand," said Chambrone, The Shoe Surgeon. "This partnership allows fans to really see our vision come to life from start to finish in a fun and unique way with the Ruffles brand."

Fans will have the chance to up their sneaker game by purchasing a bag of Ruffles between July 2 and August 10. On each bag, consumers will find a code to unlock the contest promotion on www.Ruffles.com for a chance to win Ruffles swag, sneaker giveaways and even custom sneakers from The Shoe Surgeon. One lucky sneaker fanatic will win the most coveted prize of all, a limited-edition pair of Ruffles-inspired sneakers from The Shoe Surgeon.

"We've found that our core consumer has really upped their fashion sense, especially when it comes to footwear," said Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "That's why we wanted to bring both worlds together – sneaker culture and snack lovers – because they're often one and the same."

For more information about Sneaker Stash, visit www.Ruffles.com and follow Ruffles' social channels:

About Ruffles

Ruffles is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $15 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sneaker-heads-and-snack-lovers-have-met-their-match-with-ruffles-sneaker-stash-300673299.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay

Related Links

http://www.fritolay.com

