SNICKERS® Announces Nationwide Rollout of SNICKERS Peanut Brownie

SNICKERS first offered fans the chance to get an exclusive taste of the new product in July. More than 40,000 fans signed up to "get in line" and be notified when the offer would be available, and when the clock ticked down to zero, all 1,000 boxes from the brand's first batch were claimed within three minutes. Now, fans no longer need to wait in line, as the product will be available on shelves as a permanent addition to the SNICKERS portfolio.

"Since our announcement this summer, fans have shown tremendous enthusiasm toward SNICKERS Peanut Brownie – and now the wait to try our biggest innovation to date is over," said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS. "We're excited for all of our fans to get their hands on this new satisfying mashup of two beloved and comforting treats: SNICKERS bars and brownies."

SNICKERS Peanut Brownie will be available in Single (1.2 ounces), Share (2.4 ounces) and Sharing Stand Up Pouch (6.61 ounces) sizes at retailers nationwide, including Walmart. For more information on SNICKERS Peanut Brownie, visit SNICKERS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or at SNICKERS.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

