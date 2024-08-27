SNICKERS® Drafts Official "Chocomancer" To Help NFL Fans Predict Their Favorite Team's Fortune, Through A Delicious Bite of A SNICKERS

NFL season predictions just got sweeter with the help of the SNICKERS ® SatisFORTUNES Bite Guide

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SNICKERS®, the Official Chocolate Sponsor of the National Football League, is giving fans a satisfying glimpse into the future with SatisFORTUNES, a guide to predicting your favorite team's fortune through one magical SNICKERS bite at a time. Will your favorite team go undefeated this season? Will the least expected team make it to Super Bowl LIX? The delicious pull of caramel and satisfying peanut crunch of a SNICKERS may offer an answer...

SNICKERS SatisFORTUNES were created in collaboration with our head "Chocomancer" – aka chocolate fortune teller – who deciphered the unique traits of SNICKERS bites to see into the future of the upcoming season. In partnership with 21 NFL teams, a representative from each team, including mascots*, took their own bites of SNICKERS that were read by Chocomancer, Jennifer Billock, to create SatisFORTUNES and unveil each team's destiny.

SNICKERS is helping fans get in on the action for the 2024 NFL season by releasing limited-edition SatisFORTUNES kits. Available in 21 different NFL team wraps, each kit contains five limited-edition team SNICKERS bars, along with SatisFORTUNES based on team bites, and a Chocomancer-curated bite guide for fans to turn any bite of SNICKERS into a vision of the future.

"Building on our continued partnership with the NFL for more than 20 years, SNICKERS SatisFORTUNES is a playful way for our consumers and NFL fans to get in on the action this season," said Martin Terwilliger, Marketing Vice President, Mars Wrigley North America. "We hope that the fun and wonder of making some season predictions, paired with the deliciousness of SNICKERS, brings a little extra satisfaction to fans through the touchdowns and fumbles of the season ahead."

Starting today, SNICKERS SatisFORTUNES kits are available for purchase in a limited quantity per NFL team, with proceeds going to the NFL Foundation – a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The kits can be purchased at snickers.com/satisfortunes while supplies last. Team kits include the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

*Fortunately, mascots are not real. No animals were harmed in the process.

**SNICKERS SatisFORTUNES are for entertainment purposes only. They are for interpretation only and are not intended to be factual or relied upon for financial purposes.

