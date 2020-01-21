SNICKERS® Highlights The World's Out-Of-Sortsness In Super Bowl LIV Ad Teasers

The teasers, created by BBDO New York and AMV BBDO, feature people digging at a construction site talking about the modern world's everyday annoyances that brought them there – things like selfie sticks, robocalls and social media trolls. For whatever reason, the world is not quite itself, but as the hashtag suggests, their digging and SNICKERS might just fix it all.

"We live in a world today that feels out of sorts and we have a big idea to do something about it," said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS. "Will it work? Who knows! But I think fans will enjoy our approach to fix it all that will be revealed in the full Super Bowl LIV commercial."

Fans can watch the teaser videos on the SNICKERS YouTube page.

Fans will also be able to see SNICKERS' plan in action next week when the brand releases a special long-form version of its Super Bowl ad on its YouTube page. The brand's Super Bowl LIV ad will debut during the third commercial break of the first quarter on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, on FOX.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, IAMS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Alongside our consumer brands, we proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

