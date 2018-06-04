SNICKERS® New Espresso, Fiery And Salty & Sweet 'Intense Flavors' Now Available

The new flavors will join the brand's popular, "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign, with the new SNICKERS® Intense Flavors corresponding to the hunger symptom on the outside of the packaging: Irritable = Espresso, Wimpy = Fiery, and Indecisive = Salty & Sweet.

To launch, the brand will create an 'intense' pop-up on Tuesday, June 19, in New York City featuring 'escape room-style' challenges related to each of the three new flavors. Capitalizing on the popularity of Doomsday-themed shows and the rise of escape room-style physical adventures, the challenges are set in a bunker-inspired room, begging fans to solve the question: which intense flavor will you need to survive intense hunger?

Fans will have a limited amount of time to complete each challenge and at the end of the simulation, they will receive a Flavor Diagnosis, ultimately identifying which flavor they need to ward off intense hunger. Fans can reserve their spot at www.SNICKERSHungerBunker.com or stop by the free interactive sampling lounge open to the public. Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: 508 W 37th Street, New York, NY

For Bunker Simulation Reservations: Visit us at www.SNICKERSHungerBunker.com

"Our fans have adventurous tastes and are craving new flavors, and experiences, from SNICKERS®," said Michael Italia, Senior Brand Manager, SNICKERS® Brand. "The new SNICKERS® Intense Flavors are designed to solve everyone's Irritable, Wimpy and Indecisive hunger symptoms with correlating flavors: Espresso, Fiery and Salty & Sweet. We feel the SNICKERS® Hunger Bunker is a unique way to highlight the intensity of our new flavors and give our fans a satisfying experience."

The launch of SNICKERS® Intense Flavors will be supported through a variety of 360 marketing tactics including: in-store promotions with Shazam, television, print and online video advertisements, an interactive in-app biometrics experience with Spotify and Coffee Labs, a consumer pop-up event, and social media.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

