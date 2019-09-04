SNICKERS® Shares Some Bling With The National Football League's 'Hungriest' Players

Each week during the NFL season, the chain will be passed from one player to another player, who has not only shown hunger for more with a huge game or play on the field, but who is also driven to do more off the field. Towards the end of the regular season, SNICKERS will invite fans to weigh in on which 'Hungriest Player' is the hungriest. That player will then award proceeds from the chain to a charity of his choice.

"SNICKERS serve as the ultimate reward for players and fans who are hungry for more on and off the field," said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS. "This chain was specifically designed to embody that same spirit and will serve as a reward for the league's hungriest players this season."

The hand-crafted chain by Ben Baller features a pendant with more than 47 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds, blue sapphires and red rubies, highlighting the "S" from the iconic brand's logo.

"When SNICKERS hit me up about collaborating on a chain to honor the hungriest players in the NFL this season, I was immediately all in," said Baller. "Just like players are always upping their game, I'm always hungry to push the caliber of all my crafts to the limit … especially when it comes to my chains. The idea of passing this SNICKERS chain to a different player each week is just crazy, so I knew we'd have to come up with something next level to make sure it served as the ultimate reward for hustle and success."

SNICKERS has enlisted NFL legend DeMarcus Ware – who personified everything the chain stands for during his iconic career – to pass the chain to the first recipient after this weekend's games.

Fans can follow the #SNICKERSchain journey this season on social media via @SNICKERS to see which player receives the chain each week. For more information, visit www.snickers.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

