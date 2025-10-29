SNIPES Expands Multi-Year HBCU Investment with Fall 2025 Campus Activations at Norfolk State, Morehouse, and Hampton Universities

Leading streetwear retailer continues Pay It Forward legacy with scholarships, cultural celebrations, and authentic community engagement across historically Black colleges

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SNIPES US , a leading global sneaker and streetwear retailer, is deepening its commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) this fall with a series of major campus activations that blend cultural celebration, educational empowerment, and community investment. Building on three years of impactful programming through its Pay It Forward initiative, SNIPES has brought exclusive experiences to Norfolk State University, Morehouse College, and Hampton University throughout Fall 2025. Learn more here .

Since launching Pay It Forward in 2022, SNIPES has invested in HBCU scholarships and campus programming, supporting students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Cheyney University, Morgan State University, Central State University, North Carolina A&T, FAMU, and now Norfolk State and Hampton University.

This year, SNIPES partnered with Culture Creators Agency to elevate campus activations at Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Hampton University through the Campus Changemakers Program. Designed to merge the streetwear business with student empowerment, the partnership provides HBCU students with hands-on experience as campus ambassadors, training them to lead, produce, and activate real brand events on their campuses. The partnership extends beyond single events, offering mentorship, micro-grants, and career pathways that bridge classroom learning with professional opportunity, embodying SNIPES' commitment to authentic, long-term investment in HBCU communities.

"Our work with HBCUs goes far beyond a campaign - it's a commitment," says Kelley Walton, SNIPES USA CMO. "As an HBCU graduate myself, I understand the transformative power these institutions hold and the unique way they nurture excellence, innovation, and community. These efforts are deeply personal to me because I've lived the HBCU experience and witnessed how the right support at the right time can change a student's trajectory. Through Pay It Forward, we're honored to invest in the next generation of leaders while celebrating the rich heritage that makes HBCU communities so extraordinary. We are committed and honored to show up authentically and consistently for communities that have given so much to culture and society."

As part of its HBCU initiatives, SNIPES is offering a merchandise collection from Pro Standard , a licensee brand rooted in sport culture that has created apparel celebrating nine historically Black institutions: Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, FAMU, Southern A&M, Howard, Hampton, Norfolk State, Cheyney, and Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. The collection features satin jackets ($165), hoodies ($110), and t-shirts ($60), available online and in SNIPES stores located in markets where these schools are based. A portion of proceeds from the collection will support scholarship donations at schools where SNIPES and Culture Creators are activating, directly connecting school pride with student opportunity. Hi-res product and lifestyle imagery here .

Fall 2025 HBCU Activations

Norfolk State University – Nike Yardrunners Partnership Block Party

On October 3, SNIPES made its inaugural appearance in Nike's prestigious Yardrunners initiative, which celebrates the rich heritage, history, and contributions of HBCUs and their alumni on global sport and culture, with an open-to-public event at Norfolk State University where attendees had exclusive early access to shop the limited-edition Nike Air Max 95 Norfolk YR sneaker; take in a live performance by Nino Paid, DMV native and 2025 XXL Freshman; and listen to an intimate "Spartan Speaks" fireside chat with NSU alumni including Kyle O'Quinn (retired NBA player and current NSU Athletic Director), Devon Henry (CEO of Team Henry Enterprises), and Dex Rob (celebrity stylist).

Morehouse College – Yard Hub + Hip-Hop Concert

On October 18, SNIPES hosted a dual activation anchoring Homecoming weekend in Atlanta, combining a high-energy music experience with a SNIPES-branded Yard Hub celebrating culture, fashion, and community. Scholarships were awarded to Morehouse students as part of SNIPES' ongoing Pay It Forward mission.

Hampton University Activation

Extending SNIPES' East Coast presence during Hampton's Homecoming weekend on October 25, this activation connected the brand with students and alumni while providing scholarship support to Hampton University scholars.

SNIPES Pay It Forward: A Legacy of Investment

The Pay It Forward initiative represents SNIPES' comprehensive HBCU strategy, built on three foundational pillars:

Empowerment through Education

SNIPES provides direct financial support to HBCU students through scholarships, mentorship, and career readiness programming across key HBCUs including Morgan State University, Central State University, and North Carolina A&T. The program is administered in partnership with Values Partnerships, the largest Black-founded social impact agency in the U.S.

Cultural Celebration and Connection

From Spelhouse Homecoming concerts to Step Shows, tailgate activations, and business school course takeovers, SNIPES creates immersive experiences that honor HBCU heritage and creativity. The brand amplifies student stories and local pride through digital and in-person storytelling that celebrates the cultural excellence of HBCU communities.

Sustainable Community Integration

SNIPES has established repeatable, scalable programming that integrates across marketing, merchandise, and community engagement—strengthening its position as a brand that doesn't just market to Black communities but invests in them consistently year after year.

ABOUT SNIPES

Since the opening of the first SNIPES store in 1998, SNIPES has stood for more than just streetwear. Deeply rooted in hip-hop, basketball, soccer, and dance, the retailer connects streetwear culture, community, and fashion.

With over 800 stores across Europe and the US, as well as an online shop, SNIPES offers not only sneakers and streetwear from global brands like adidas, Nike, and New Balance but also exclusive SNIPES collections and limited drops. From unique global partnerships with DJ Khaled and French football club PSG to local collaborations with key figures in the scene—SNIPES is an integral part of the streetwear culture community.

SNIPES is more than just retail; it's a movement that brings people together worldwide. The company supports its community through various projects that nurture talent and provide young people with a platform.

