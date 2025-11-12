"SNIPES Reserve" Introduces Digital Wallet with Real Cashback, Load-Based Rewards, Early Product Reservations, and Exclusive Event Experiences - Redefining Loyalty for Streetwear Culture

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SNIPES US , a leading global sneaker and streetwear retailer, announced the launch of "SNIPES Reserve," a first-of-its-kind loyalty program that transforms how consumers earn, save, and access the most sought-after products and experiences in sneakers and streetwear. As consumers increasingly manage their money through digital wallets, SNIPES is bringing loyalty directly into that experience — making rewards as seamless and accessible as the purchase itself.

Snipes Launches First-of-Its-Kind Loyalty Program That Rewards Members for Saving and Grants Early Access to the Most Coveted Sneaker Drops

Beyond traditional points-based programs, SNIPES Reserve introduces a first-of-its-kind digital wallet that rewards members with real cashback, pre-funding bonuses, and early access to limited releases and events.

"At SNIPES, our customers have always been at the heart of everything we do, and SNIPES Reserve is the next evolution of that commitment," says Martin Badour, SNIPES US President. "We're thrilled to offer our loyal community new and meaningful ways to interact with the brand they love, whether that's earning cashback on their purchases, gaining early access to the most coveted drops, or connecting with exclusive experiences. SNIPES Reserve isn't just a loyalty program - it's our way of saying thank you to the people who've made us leaders of streetwear culture for over 25 years."

SNIPES Reserve introduces three industry-first features that set it apart from traditional retail loyalty programs:

Cash Back, Not Points

Members earn 3% cashback on eligible purchases - no conversions, no confusing point systems. Spend $100, get $3 back in real dollars that can be used immediately in-store or online.

Earn While You Save

In a first-to-market approach, members can prefund money into their SNIPES Reserve wallet through one-time or recurring contributions and earn 5% toward future SNIPES purchases. This innovative feature provides financial flexibility while rewarding members for planning their next purchase.

Reserve the Heat First

SNIPES Reserve members gain early access to the most coveted sneaker releases, including limited collaborations and exclusive holiday releases. For a chance for early access, members register their preferred size in the SNIPES app and, if selected, receive a text notification two days before the general release date, allowing them to reserve their pair before the general market.

Access Beyond the Checkout

SNIPES Reserve delivers more than product benefits - it unlocks exclusive experiences that connect members deeper into streetwear culture:

Priority invitations to VIP events hosted by SNIPES Chief Creative Officer, DJ Khaled

Ticket access through SNIPES' partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers

First looks at SNIPES exclusive collections and global collaborations

Exclusive access to launches and community events

Snipes Reserve's crowdfunding tool also allows users to invite friends and family to contribute to their wallets, making it easier to reach goals together, whether it's for the holiday season, back-to-school shopping, or a big purchase.

The SNIPES Reserve digital wallet is powered by Accrue, a payments and loyalty infrastructure platform redefining how merchants build and scale digital wallets. Accrue's technology connects stored value, cashback, and loyalty rewards into one unified system: driving customer retention and transaction growth through embedded financial experiences.

SNIPES Reserve will be available in time for the holiday shopping season and some of the year's most anticipated sneaker releases. New members who download the SNIPES app and activate their digital wallet will receive $10 off their first purchase of $75 or more.

ABOUT SNIPES

Since the opening of the first SNIPES store in 1998, SNIPES has stood for more than just streetwear. Deeply rooted in hip-hop, basketball, soccer, and dance, the retailer connects streetwear culture, community, and fashion.

With over 800 stores across Europe and the US, as well as an online shop, SNIPES offers not only sneakers and streetwear from global brands like adidas, Nike, and New Balance but also exclusive SNIPES collections and limited drops. From unique global partnerships with DJ Khaled and French football club PSG to local collaborations with key figures in the scene—SNIPES is an integral part of the streetwear culture community.

SNIPES is more than just retail; it's a movement that brings people together worldwide. The company supports its community through various projects that nurture talent and provide young people with a platform.

ABOUT ACCRUE

Accrue builds digital wallets that help merchants turn transactions into relationships. With Accrue, retailers create fully branded wallets that connect payments and rewards, deepening engagement and driving long-term customer loyalty. Trusted by leading brands, Accrue reimagines how merchants build value beyond the point of sale. Visit byaccrue.com to learn more.

SNIPES Reserve digital wallet is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Funds deposited/loaded into your SNIPES Reserve digital wallet are held at Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, and are insured up to $250,000. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. FDIC insurance is made available through pass-through insurance at Cross River Bank, where we have a direct relationship for the placement of deposits and into which customer funds are deposited, but only if certain conditions have been met.

SOURCE SNIPES USA