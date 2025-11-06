SNIPES UNVEILS "WRAPPED IN HEAT" HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN FEATURING ACTOR AND COMEDIAN MARLON WAYANS

TikTok Star Jay Guapo and Model Gio Ramos Join Marlon and SNIPES' Entirely In-House Creative Team to Deliver Surreal, Genre-Bending Campaign That Proves Retail Can Be as Entertaining as It Is Culturally Resonant

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SNIPES US , the leading global streetwear and sneaker retailer, today launched "Wrapped in Heat," a bold holiday campaign that transforms traditional retail marketing into a surreal, cinematic journey through culture, style, and generosity. Starring comedy icon Marlon Wayans alongside headline-making Gen Z creator Jay Guapo and model, fashion influencer and stylist Gio Ramos, the campaign delivers a genre-bending experience that bridges generations while staying unapologetically true to what Gen Z craves: bold, unique, and authentic.

In a strategic departure from traditional retail marketing, "Wrapped in Heat" was entirely conceptualized, cast, executed, and produced by SNIPES' internal marketing team without outside agency support. The campaign exemplifies the power of in-house creative teams that maintain their finger on the pulse of cultural moments, from identifying the perfect talent mashup to building a surreal visual universe that speaks directly to Gen Z's appetite for the unconventional.

You can watch the full campaign video here and download campaign assets here (photo credit: SNIPES).

Breaking the Mold: A Cultural Trifecta

SNIPES' talent strategy reflects a deep understanding of what resonates across generations. Marlon Wayans brings comedic legacy and cross-generational appeal. Jay Guapo - the 23-year-old TikTok sensation who recently made headlines as TV's reigning first family's Halloween costume inspiration - represents viral Gen Z authenticity with 3.4 million TikTok followers and 140 million likes. Model, fashion influencer and stylist Gio Ramos, with 1.1 million Instagram followers and an impressive 13% engagement rate, adds a layer of hip hop adjacency that will only elevate a campaign of this type.

This talent lineup is a culturally astute combination that only a brand with intimate knowledge of its consumer could identify. The result is a campaign that feels made for Gen Z, not marketed at them.

The Creative: Retail Meets Fever Dream

The campaign opens on a chilly NYC street where two friends (Jay Guapo and Gio Ramos) show kindness to a mysterious stranger outside a SNIPES store. Marlon Wayans, our Architect, sees the act of kindness, and opens a glowing portal that transports them into a fantastical SNIPES holiday world where the shopping experience becomes surreal entertainment. What follows is a psychedelic journey through imaginative retail environments that visualize the actual consumer journey in unexpected ways:

The Ride : A surreal subway transformation where outfits morph into fresh SNIPES fits mid-transit

: A surreal subway transformation where outfits morph into fresh SNIPES fits mid-transit The Puffer World : A towering puffer building where shoppers test winter gear in playful, over-the-top ways

: A towering puffer building where shoppers test winter gear in playful, over-the-top ways The Sneaker World : A SNIPES sneaker store complete with a shoebox structure stacked wall-to-wall with footwear, featuring a holiday-lit basketball court and boots stress-tested on snowy peaks

: A SNIPES sneaker store complete with a shoebox structure stacked wall-to-wall with footwear, featuring a holiday-lit basketball court and boots stress-tested on snowy peaks The Checkout: The journey completes back in the SNIPES store, with a flawless customer check-out experience

Each environment maps to a real shopping touchpoint - traveling to store, browsing product categories, discovering exclusive access, checking out - but filtered through a bold, trippy lens that rejects polished perfection in favor of memorable experiences.

"This campaign represents SNIPES' commitment to breaking the mold and having fun with how we connect with our consumers," says Kelley Walton, CMO, SNIPES USA. "We're not afraid to be different. Gen Z doesn't want safe or predictable - they want bold, authentic, and entertaining. Our team understood that instinctively and delivered a campaign that's culturally resonant and visually groundbreaking. We hope our audience goes into the holiday season feeling creatively inspired and knowing that SNIPES is a place that welcomes boldness and style."

In-House Creative as Competitive Advantage

While most major retail brands outsource creative to external agencies, SNIPES made the strategic decision to keep "Wrapped in Heat" entirely in-house - from initial concept to final execution. This approach allowed the team to move quickly, stay culturally current, and maintain authentic brand voice throughout the process.

The result is a masterclass in depicting the consumer journey creatively: every surreal environment represents an actual step in the SNIPES shopping experience, making the brand's ethos and value proposition viscerally clear while maintaining entertainment value.

The Talent

Marlon Wayans brings his signature sharp humor and high energy to SNIPES' holiday world as "The Architect of Heat," a slick, street-savvy guide who mixes comedy and hustle. This makes holiday shopping a laugh-out-loud adventure, bridging Millennials, Gen X, and Gen Z through his enduring cultural impact and comedic legacy.

Jay Guapo, a 23-year-old rising content creator who recently became the Halloween costume inspiration for a certain reality royal family, has captivated millions with his sharp, comedic sketches and viral TikTok videos. With over 3.4 million followers and 140 million likes, his authentic voice resonates with Gen Z audiences seeking genuine connection and entertainment.

Gio Ramos packs both reach and resonance with a loyal Instagram following exceeding 1.1 million, an exceptional engagement rate around 13%, and over 1 million TikTok fans with 13.4 million likes. Her style credibility and relatability make her a perfect fit for SNIPES' multi-generational appeal and fashion-forward positioning.

Availability

The "Wrapped in Heat" campaign launches November 6, 2025, across SNIPES' digital platforms and in-store experiences. Featured products from SNIPES' curated holiday collection are available now at SNIPES retail locations nationwide and online at SNIPES.

SOURCE SNIPES USA