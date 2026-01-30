The Sneaker Drop is Accompanied by Fast-Paced, City-Centric Campaign Visuals Featuring Parkour Athletes Travis Nguyen, Ramcis Valdez, and Chloe Reynolds

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SNIPES US , the leading global streetwear and sneaker retailer, and Saucony, a global performance running and lifestyle brand, unveiled the "City Lights" collection, blending Saucony's storied running heritage with modern street culture through a dynamic, neon-soaked parkour narrative. The campaign's message is clear: don't just walk through the city – run it, own it, and shine in it.

SNIPES X SAUCONY® LAUNCH "CITY LIGHTS" COLLECTION: EXCLUSIVE FOOTWEAR COLORWAYS FUSING RUNNING HERITAGE WITH NEON-SOAKED STREET CULTURE Speed Speed SNIPES X SAUCONY® LAUNCH "CITY LIGHTS" COLLECTION: EXCLUSIVE FOOTWEAR COLORWAYS FUSING RUNNING HERITAGE WITH NEON-SOAKED STREET CULTURE

Available exclusively at SNIPES, the City Lights footwear features reflective neon colorways designed to pulse with color and catch light as wearers move through urban environments. The lineup includes the Saucony Ride Millennium in men's sizes 7.5-14 US ($110, available now), the Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 in men's sizes 7.5-14 US ($155, available now) and the Saucony Ride Millennium in women's sizes 6-10 US ($110, coming soon).

is a series of high-energy visual campaign assets featuring parkour athletes Travis Nguyen , Ramcis Valdez , and Chloe Reynolds . The video and imagery follow the athletes as they run through neon-lit industrial spaces, with the reflective City Lights sneakers becoming visual anchors in every frame. Starting in a neon-soaked backlot, the environment "lights up" as the runners move through it, mirroring how the shoes reflect neon. The narrative culminates with the athletes reaching the highest point, looking out over the glowing city they've conquered.

This partnership proves that performance heritage and street culture aren't opposites – they fuse seamlessly under one glow. The City Lights collection spotlights Saucony's legacy while embracing modern urban aesthetics and street credibility, reinforcing SNIPES' authority as the home for limited-edition drops that define culture and community.

The SNIPES x Saucony City Lights collection is available starting today at https://www.snipesusa.com/saucony/ .

Product and campaign assets may be downloaded here .

WE ARE SNIPES!

Since the opening of the first SNIPES store in 1998, SNIPES has stood for more than just streetwear. Deeply rooted in hip-hop, basketball, soccer, and dance, the retailer connects streetwear culture, community, and fashion.

With over 800 stores across Europe and the US, as well as an online shop, SNIPES offers not only sneakers and streetwear from global brands like adidas, Nike, and New Balance but also exclusive SNIPES collections and limited drops. From unique global partnerships with DJ Khaled and French football club PSG to local collaborations with key figures in the scene – SNIPES is an integral part of the streetwear culture community.

SNIPES is more than just retail; it's a movement that brings people together worldwide. The company supports its community through various projects that nurture talent and provide young people with a platform.

ABOUT SAUCONY

Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc., is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com .

SOURCE SNIPES USA