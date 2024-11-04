SNOOP DOGG AND DR. DRE TO JOIN DRINK CHAMPS FOR LIVE EPISODE AT COMPLEXCON LAS VEGAS

In Celebration of Snoop Dogg's Upcoming Studio Album, "Missionary," produced by Dr. Dre, the Hip-Hop Icons to Join N.O.R.E and DJ EFN on Saturday, November 16 for a Boisterous Conversation

LAS VEGAS , Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplexCon , the pioneering festival and exhibition of convergence culture set to take over Las Vegas November 16 & 17, today announced that for the first time Drink Champs will host a live podcast episode with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre as part of the ComplexCon(versations) panel line-up at the festival.

Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN will be joined by West Coast legends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on Saturday, November 16, for a lively discussion that will also run after the event on Complex's channels. In anticipation of Snoop Dogg's upcoming studio album, Missionary, produced by Dr Dre, to be released this year by Death Row Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records, the hip-hop icons will take the ComplexCon(versations) stage for Drink Champs' first-ever appearance at ComplexCon. The special will be presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

A long-form podcast with a conversational art for exploring ideas, friendship and the most interesting anecdotes from the hip-hop community, Drink Champs is a leader in unconventional, cultural storytelling. ComplexCon is renowned for its annual panel line-up, ComplexCon(versations), including the highly anticipated "Sneaker of the Year," which features the most influential names in music, fashion and innovation as they discuss and dissect the latest trends and ideas shaping today's cultural landscape.

ComplexCon is the epicenter of today's convergence culture, redefining the boundaries of style, music, sports, art, food, innovation, and beyond. Established in Long Beach in 2016, ComplexCon has evolved into a global phenomenon, attracting the biggest names in fashion, music and art for a weekend of exclusive releases, limited edition drops and live performances. With additional line-up details to be released soon, ComplexCon Las Vegas will offer attendees rare access to the leading innovators of music, style, streetwear and beyond as they sit down with Complex hosts live on the show floor. The festival's global dialogue programming has hosted discussions with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Kobe Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, Lil Kim, Issa Rae and Yoon Ambush in years past.

ABOUT COMPLEXCON

ComplexCon is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together style, sneakers, pop culture, music, art, food and innovation. A weekend where creative minds converge to celebrate the latest trends and ideas shaping our culture, the festival features exclusive releases from the most influential brands, immersive experiences, thought-provoking panel discussions and electrifying performances. ComplexCon is a must-attend event for enthusiasts and industry leaders alike.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale.

Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture.

A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group will deliver unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations to passionate music fans.

About Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop:

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's new spirits company found instant success with its first release – the innovative premium gin-based canned cocktail Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. Taking its concept from Snoop Dogg's timeless, Dr. Dre-produced hit "Gin & Juice," Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop debuted on shelves in February 2024 with four all-natural flavors – Citrus, Melon, Passionfruit, and Apricot – going on to break sales records in its category, winning numerous spirit-industry awards, in addition to successfully launching internationally in the UK. In October 2024, the hip-hop icons introduced their brand's highly anticipated first entry into the pure premium-spirit space, Still G.I.N by Dre and Snoop. Paying homage to "Still D.R.E." – the smash single featuring Snoop Dogg from Dr. Dre's groundbreaking album 2001 – Still G.I.N by Dre and Snoop is a distinctively modern, clean light gin, entirely distilled and bottled in the United States. Defiantly smooth, Still G.I.N by Dre and Snoop is designed for maximum mixability and supreme drinkability. Distributed nationally by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, both Still G.I.N by Dre and Snoop and Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop are currently available at major U.S. retailers and liquor stores. To find retailers carrying Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop and learn more about the brand, visit www.bydreandsnoop.com

