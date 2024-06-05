Snoop Dogg to Release "A Toast to the Coast" with Legendary New Beverage: Cali Cocktails

Cali Cocktails Ready-to-Drink Cans Available Now in Two Refreshing Flavors Just in Time for Summer

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment icon and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is shaking up the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) market with the launch of Cali Cocktails. Crafted in partnership with wine brand 19 Crimes, this inventive pour is inspired by Snoop's laid-back Cali lifestyle. Raise a glass and "toast to the coast" with Cali Cocktail's two refreshing flavors: Smokin' Strawberry Margarita and Long Beach Lemonade.

19 Crimes Cali Cocktails

Cali Cocktails are flavor forward featuring an agave wine base making for the ultimate summer sip. Both flavors are lightly carbonated and bring bold yet refreshing flavors to the already popular and convenient can format.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Snoop Dogg and celebrate another hot product launch," explains Kris Ann Brady, Vice President of Marketing at 19 Crimes. "19 Crimes has always pushed the boundaries of traditional wine culture, and together with Snoop, we're ready to disrupt the RTD space."

Snoop saw an opportunity to add a more intense RTD pour at 9% ABV to his successful collection of Cali themed wines. With the weather heating up and people looking for drink options that suit on-the-go consumption occasions, the demand for canned cocktails has never been higher. Enjoyed straight out of the can or over ice, Cali Cocktails are for anyone seeking great tasting flavors for their summer parties, backyard barbeques, sporting events, and concerts.

Snoop Dogg shares, "It took a while to perfect this one, but it's just on time. California has always been home, so it only made sense to celebrate that California state of mind as my next 'Cali' creation. To everyone doing their thing, in Cali, or elsewhere, this toast is for you. This coast is for you."

ABOUT CALI COCKTAILS

Cali Cocktails is Snoop Dogg's fifth collaboration with 19 Crimes and joins his popular portfolio of wines: Snoop Cali Red, Cali Rosé, Cali Gold, and Cali Blanc. Cali Cocktails are rolling out now at retailers nationwide. 335ml cans are available in 4-packs (SRP: $14.99 / 4-pack). For more information on Cali Cocktails visit calicocktails.com.

ABOUT 19 CRIMES

19 Crimes turned convicts into colonists. In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 Crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160,000 exiled men and women that forged a new culture and national spirit in Australia. Today, 19 Crimes continues to celebrate that spirit by partnering with modern day culture creators and innovators. In 2020, 19 Crimes collaborated with entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg to launch Cali Red, the #1 selling single wine in IRI's New Product Pacesetter history. His next release, Snoop Cali Rose was named the #1 Wine Innovation of 2021 and later, Snoop Cali Gold was the #1 Sparkling Wine Innovation of 2022.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Ellie Farrell, PR Manager, 19 Crimes T: +18052802990 or [email protected]

Kelsey Spencer, Account Director, Nike Communications T: +7039556910 or [email protected]

SOURCE 19 Crimes