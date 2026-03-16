MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snuggle Me® Organic, the brand beloved by parents for its minimal, modern baby essentials, announces the official launch of the Snuggle Me Organic Infant Rocker. After a limited-edition release that sold out in just six days, the highly anticipated bouncer is now joining the brand's permanent collection.

Snuggle Me® Organic Launches the Infant Rocker After Rapid Limited-Edition Sellout

The Snuggle Me Infant Rocker offers a soothing place for baby to rest, play, and gently rock. Crafted from soft 100% organic cotton and solid walnut-effect wooden legs, it blends comfort and function – bringing Snuggle Me's signature modern, minimalist aesthetic into motion for the first time.

The launch marks a natural next step for the brand. Building on years of expertise in creating trusted baby products, the rocker introduces gentle movement while preserving the quality, safety, and ease of use parents expect.

"At Snuggle Me, we're always listening to our community," said Olivia Davis, General Manager of Snuggle Me Organic. "When our limited release sold out in just six days, it confirmed what parents had been telling us: they want baby gear that feels as beautiful as it is functional. The Infant Rocker brings this vision to life with gentle motion and a design that blends seamlessly into modern homes."

Designed to support baby from day one while offering caregivers helpful hands-free moments, the rocker adapts to changing needs with thoughtful, practical features, including:

Removable toy bar: Organic hanging toys provide gentle engagement during wake windows.

Organic hanging toys provide gentle engagement during wake windows. Grows with baby: A removable infant insert offers newborn support and transitions to a full seat as baby develops; suitable for newborns up to 20 lbs (approximately 10 months).

A removable infant insert offers newborn support and transitions to a full seat as baby develops; suitable for newborns up to 20 lbs (approximately 10 months). Two adjustable recline positions: Allows caregivers to tailor comfort throughout the day.

Allows caregivers to tailor comfort throughout the day. Rocking and fixed modes: Offer versatility from gentle motion for calming moments to a stable seat for play.

Offer versatility from gentle motion for calming moments to a stable seat for play. Easy-care design: The fabric seat and infant insert unzip from the frame and are fully removable and machine washable for simple cleanup.

The fabric seat and infant insert unzip from the frame and are fully removable and machine washable for simple cleanup. Lightweight construction: Makes it easy to move from room to room, creating a consistent space wherever the day unfolds.

The launch builds on a year of rapid growth and innovation for Snuggle Me Organic. Over the past year, the brand introduced the Lounger Curve, one of the first and only infant loungers designed to meet updated U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission standards that took effect in 2025. Most recently, Snuggle Me entered the play and baby care categories with the launch of a Play Gym, Play Mat, Sensory Toy Set, and Changing Pad, continuing its commitment to essentials that support families throughout the day. Additional collections include crib sheets, nursing pillows and covers, swaddles, and baby carriers.

The Snuggle Me Organic Infant Rocker is available now at snugglemeorganic.com.

About Snuggle Me® Organic

Founded in 2007, Snuggle Me Organic offers a complete line of beloved modern baby products crafted to nurture, support, and soothe babies during their earliest months of life. Each product is thoughtfully designed with a commitment to safety, simplicity, and comfort. Snuggle Me Organic is proud to be a trusted part of the parenting journey, offering products that bring peace of mind to families everywhere. Learn more at https://snugglemeorganic.com.

Press Contact:

Jo-Anne Coombes

Snuggle Me Organic

612-548-1390

[email protected]

SOURCE Snuggle Me Organic