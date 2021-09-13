Snyder's of Hanover® and Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. Partner to Launch SnyderBier - First-Ever Pretzel-Infused Beers for Oktoberfest

HANOVER, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off Oktoberfest festivities, Snyder's of Hanover® and Captain Lawrence Brewing Company reunited to blend the iconic flavor of Snyder's of Hanover® slow-baked traditional German style pretzels with Captain Lawrence's craft beers to create SnyderBier, the first-ever Snyder's of Hanover® pretzel beer collection. Pretzel and beer lovers can visit SnyderBier.com to purchase a 16oz, 4-pack of the two unique flavors, Märzen and Frücht, at $14.99 while supplies last starting at 9:00 am ET on Sept. 13.

"With the possibility that Oktoberfest events may need to be cancelled or move to virtual for a second year in a row, we wanted to give consumers an easy way to bring the spirit of the festival home," said Rachel Sasser, Director of Marketing, Pretzels, Nuts and Popcorn, Campbell Snacks. "The mixture of our slow-baked pretzels with Captain Lawrence's refreshing brew is guaranteed to make you want to celebrate Oktoberfest from wherever you are."

The beer collection features two flavors – Pretzel Märzen and Pretzel Frücht. Pretzel Märzen is a Märzen style lager that blends a classic malty taste with elevated notes of slow-baked Snyder's of Hanover® Mini pretzels. A sweet and savory balance, Pretzel Frücht is a gose style ale brewed with Snyder's of Hanover® pretzels, passion fruit and guava. In every sip, you'll taste Snyder's slow-baked traditional German style pretzels, all brewed into one can.

"Our team at Captain Lawrence loves the challenge of pushing the boundaries to create new and exciting flavors our fans will love, so when Snyder's of Hanover® reached out to take our partnership a step further, we said game on," said Scott Vaccaro, Captain Lawrence Founder and Brewmaster.

Wondering how you can get your hands on SnyderBier? Visit SnyderBier.com starting at 9:00 am ET on September 13th to purchase a 4-pack of Pretzel Märzen, Pretzel Frücht, or both! Consumers must be 21 years or older to enter the site and order SnyderBier online. SnyderBier will also be available at select retail locations nationwide, while supplies last.

After you snag your SnyderBier, be sure to tag @Snyders_Hanover and @CaptLawrence and use #ProstWithPretzels on social media and raise a prost to what matters most!

For more information on Snyder's of Hanover®, visit SnydersofHanover.com.

For more information on Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., visit CaptainLawrenceBrewing.com.

About Snyder's of Hanover®

Since 1909, Snyder's of Hanover® has been America's premier pretzel brand. With humble beginnings as a small family-run business in Hanover, Pa., today Snyder's of Hanover® offers a full portfolio of innovative pretzels created with the same great quality and wholesome pride that it did over 100 years ago. For more information, visit snydersofhanover.com.

About Captain Lawrence Brewing Co.

Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. is located just a short drive north of New York City, in Westchester County, NY, where it is the area's largest craft brewery, producing over 28,000 barrels of beer annually. Founded in 2006 by Scott Vaccaro, Captain Lawrence brews a wide range of beer styles, producing as many as one hundred brands in a year. Shortly after opening, the brewery began to gain widespread notoriety for their sour and barrel-aged beers, winning their first of eight GABF medals in 2007. Today, in addition to their award-winning sour beers, Captain Lawrence is widely known for brewing extremely Fresh IPAs, highly drinkable lagers, and a variety of specialty craft beers. Learn more at CaptainLawrenceBrewing.com and keep up with the Captain on Instagram @CaptLawrence.

