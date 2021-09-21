Soaak Launches Digital Frequency Skill for Amazon Alexa

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As mental health and wellness issues plague the globe, Soaak® Technologies provides clinically-proven solutions to boost mindfulness and address mental health and wellness. What was once an $800/mo in-clinic experience, is now available via the Soaak Skill for Alexa at a fraction of the cost.

"In staying on the leading edge of artificial intelligence and voice-driven technologies, we are happy to announce the Soaak Skill, by Soaak Technologies, is now available on Amazon Alexa," said Henry Penix, CEO of Soaak. "Our protocol allows users to stream Soaak sound frequencies and hear Mindful Intentions™ from the comfort of their own home."

The Soaak protocol was created to help provide relief from stress, anxiety, depression, lack of sleep, brain fog, low energy, low libido, and more.

With the Soaak Skill for Alexa, Soaak members are now able to interact with Alexa through phrases such as "Alexa, tell Soaak to boost my mood," "Alexa, tell Soaak I can't sleep," and "Alexa, tell Soaak I feel anxious." Alexa will then play the recommended Soaak frequency.

"Each Soaak frequency has been expertly curated and tested in-clinic to address specific symptoms that affect mood, energy level, and mental well-being, by raising vibrations at the subtle energetic and cellular levels," said Laura Widney, CIO of Soaak.

The new Soaak Skill for Alexa offers a user-friendly way to hear Soaak sound frequencies and Mindful Intentions on any Amazon Alexa-enabled device.

About Soaak:

Soaak Technologies provides positive outcomes and solutions supporting mental health and wellness, while boosting mood and increasing mindfulness. Created from 5 years in-clinic, Soaak offers these same solutions and positive outcomes to its members on any mobile or Alexa-enabled device. Soaak accepts HSA and FSA card payments. For more information, please visit Soaak.com or find us on social media @dailysoaak.

