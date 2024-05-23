Soaak Technologies Wins "Most Promising New Venture Award" by Oklahoma Venture Forum for 2024

The Oklahoma Venture Forum represents the triumph of the entrepreneurial dream and spirit in Oklahoma at the 23rd Awards Ceremony

TULSA, Okla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc. ( https://www.soaak.com/ ), a Health-Tech company renowned for its clinically proven sound frequency composition therapies, has been awarded the Most Promising New Venture Award by the Oklahoma Venture Forum. This recognition highlights the company's innovative approach to health and wellness through its mobile application " Soaak " and its flagship Soaak Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has seen exceptional advancements over the past year. The award coincides with Soaak Technologies' recent $1.1 million Phase II contract with the U.S. Air Force for their proprietary Sound Frequency Compositions.

"At Soaak, we are achieving unprecedented success, marked by our unwavering commitment to excellence in the Health-Tech sector," says Dr. Henry Penix , Chief Executive Officer of Soaak Technologies. "Receiving the prestigious Most Promising New Venture award is a profound honor for us that underscores our holistic approach to wellness, encompassing body, mind, and spirit. We are pioneering innovative therapies, including cutting-edge sound frequencies, AI, and reading biometrics, alongside our in-person clinics to deliver unparalleled solutions for our clientele."

Soaak Technologies received the Most Promising New Venture Award for demonstrating the viability of its product through capital raises, grants, sales revenues, and innovation. Previous winners in this category include Skydweller Aero, Galvanic Energy, Plasma Bionics, Exaptive, and Tailwind. The OVF Awards celebrate progress, innovation, compassionate leadership, and investments in the human spirit.

Soaak Technologies is an AI-enabled Health-Tech company using advanced technologies to reduce stress, decrease anxiety, improve sleep, and boost energy. Emerging from a holistic clinic specializing in sound frequency composition therapy, Soaak has provided over 21 million minutes of digital services globally through the Soaak Mobile App , reaching users in 133 countries. Available on iOS and Google Play , the app features 30 unique sound frequency compositions developed over five years. These compositions, designed by a team of esteemed medical doctors, holistic practitioners, and seasoned therapists, have been proven as effective holistic therapy methods.

Soaak Technologies recently acquired Tulsa Natural Health Clinic, Thermography Tulsa, and RenuYou Clinics, further expanding their reach and capabilities. Additionally, they secured their second contract with the U.S. Air Force.

The Soaak Mobile App's sound frequency library includes compositions for:

Anxiety

Sleep

Stress Relief

Focus

Mental Clarity

Cardiovascular Health

Digestion Support

Headache & Migraine Support

Memory Support

Mood Boost

And 20 more

In addition to the mobile app, Soaak Technologies operates the Soaak Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, renowned for its comprehensive offerings such as qEEG Brain Mapping, Neurofeedback , Functional Medicine Virtual Health , Thermography , and Talk Therapy .

CEO and Chairman Henry Penix is available for interviews for more information on Soaak Technologies' winning the Most Promising New Venture Award.

ABOUT SOAAK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative Health Technology Solutions, revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance through digital frequencies, AI, and reading biometrics. By leveraging cutting-edge therapies and intelligent algorithms, Soaak Technologies has provided over 21 million minutes of digital services globally through the Soaak Mobile App, reaching users in 133 countries. Through data-driven insights and continuous learning, Soaak Technologies drives innovation, enabling breakthroughs in understanding, preventing, and managing various health challenges while optimizing the mind, body, and spirit in a connected, data-driven world. For more information, please visit www.soaak.com .

