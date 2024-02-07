Soaring Costs & Sunny Escapes: Squaremouth Reveals the Top Spring Travel Trends of 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Below freezing temperatures, ice storms, and arctic blasts are enough to make any traveler start planning a warm weather getaway.

With that said, travelers hoping to get away this spring season may be in for a rude awakening. Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, reports that travelers this spring will be spending more on their trips than previous years. 

Costs Climb Over 11% From Last Year

Squaremouth is seeing record-spending for spring travel this year. Squaremouth customers are spending roughly $800 more on their trips compared to last year. This year also marks the 3rd consecutive year that spring travel prices have increased. 

Average Trip Cost Annual Comparison

Year

Avg Trip Cost

Year-over-year Increase

2024

$7,719

11.2 %

2023

$6,943

5.2 %

2022

$6,599

6.9 %

2021

$6,172

-

Squaremouth RecommendsHigh trip costs can result in significant financial loss if you need to unexpectedly cancel your trip. If you plan on traveling this spring, consider a comprehensive travel insurance plan with Trip Cancellation to protect your trip investment. These plans can cover up to 100% of your prepaid, non-refundable trip expenses, such as hotels and airfare, if you are forced to cancel for a covered reason. 

Top Spring Destinations Come at a Cost

Early data shows that European vacations are in high demand this spring. In fact, 47% of all travel insurance policies sold for spring getaways have listed a European nation as the primary destination. Many of the top destinations this spring also involve above-average trip costs. 

Below are the top 10 travel destinations for the upcoming spring season, along with their average trip cost. 

Most Popular Destinations for Spring 2024

Destination Name

% of Sales

Avg Trip Cost

Italy

8.94 %

$10,075

Scotland

7.02 %

$8,492

Mexico

5.19 %

$4,667

Spain

4.97 %

$8,689

France

4.82 %

$9,588

Japan

3.90 %

$10,869

Greece

3.38 %

$9,690

Portugal

2.95 %

$8,215

Netherlands

2.73 %

$8,487

Bahamas

2.70 %

$5,325

Squaremouth Recommends: Many Americans are traveling long distances this spring, often with connecting flights. If you're concerned about delays or missing a connecting flight, we recommend protecting your trip with a policy with strong Travel Delay and Missed Connection benefits. 

5 Budget-Friendly Destinations Revealed

With travel prices higher than ever, many travelers are searching for attractive destinations that don't break the bank. Squaremouth unveils popular spring destinations with the lowest average trip costs. 

Budget-Friendly Destinations for Spring 2024

Destination

Avg Trip Cost

Bermuda

$3,987

Mexico

$4,667

Dominican Republic

$4,726

Jamaica

$4,747

Aruba

$5,121

Methodology: Squaremouth identified trends amongst travel insurance policy sales purchased with travel dates between 3/19/24 - 6/20/24. 

Notes to editors

Available Topic Expert: James Clark, is available for comment and interview. [email protected]

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and veriﬁed customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to ﬁnd the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

