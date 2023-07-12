Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Installs QCI Slots

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Mount Pleasant Michigan has installed QCI Slots.

"The gaming operations team at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort are very excited to begin using QCI Slots. Leveraging QCI's Slot tool will allow our team to quickly identify revenue opportunities and enhance our guest's gaming experience, cementing our position as the premier gaming operator in central Michigan," commented Kirk Walraven, Director of Slot Operations for Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort's choice to implement QCI Slots is a testament to the significance of continuously evolving our products to perfectly align with our customers' requirements. We are thrilled that Soaring Eagle recognized the immense value of our Host and Marketing tools on the QCI Artificial General Intelligence Platform, leading them to acquire QCI Slots. This partnership signifies a strong and strategic business relationship with Soaring Eagle, an esteemed operator in the Michigan market. We have full confidence that our tried-and-tested product will continue to fulfill the expanding needs of Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort."

By integrating the QCI Slots solution, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort will benefit from the advanced capabilities offered by the QCI Artificial General Intelligence Platform, empowering them to enhance player experiences, optimize operations, and drive business growth. QCI Slots leverages state-of-the-art technology and data-driven insights to deliver a seamless gaming experience, tailored promotions, and effective marketing strategies, enabling Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort to stay ahead in a highly competitive industry.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort's decision to embrace QCI Slots further solidifies QCI's position as a leading innovator in the gaming industry. QCI remains committed to providing its customers with cutting-edge solutions that anticipate and meet their evolving needs.

ABOUT Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan is owned and operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. The resort offers 516 newly renovated AAA Four Diamond rated luxurious guest rooms, full-service spa & salon, a large indoor pool, along with an all- season outdoor Jacuzzi. The resort caters to numerous corporate event planners with 70,000 sq. ft. multi-purpose convention and meeting space. The vast casino floor has more than 2,800 slot machines, just over 70 table games, newly designed poker room, retail sports betting, online gaming "Eagle Casino & Sports", and a high stakes gaming & VIP lounge. Soaring Eagle presents over 45 top national superstar performances each year in their state of the art indoor entertainment hall and impressive 13,000 seat outdoor amphitheater. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort currently features seven dining options, such as Siniikaung Bistro, Legends Diner, Ascend Sports book & Lounge, Central Deli & Slice Pizza, Little Eagle Café and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Soaring Eagle is also well known for their family-oriented environment allowing young guests an opportunity to enjoy a visit in the Cyber Quest arcade or Kids Quest, which provides a supervised entertainment experience for children six weeks to 12 years old.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 141 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com .

