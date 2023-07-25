Sober-curious? This is the giveaway for you!

News provided by

Mocktail Quest

25 Jul, 2023, 10:21 ET

Share your favorite places for alcohol-free options near you, and enter to win one of 10 FREE lifetime subscriptions to AFTER, the alcohol-free lifestyle magazine!

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Mocktail Quest and AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine are giving away 10 free subscriptions to AFTER Magazine!

Mocktail Quest is the new search engine for everything alcohol-free —including Restaurants, Bars, Events, Shops, and Sobriety Support! The most important part of this puzzle is YOU. Enter your favorite places for alcohol-free options to become part of the Mocktail Quest family, and win a subscription to AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine!

(If you're curious about the AF world, use our search engine to find places where alcohol-free beverages are offered, as well as sobriety support, AF travel, shops, and more!)

HOW TO WIN

Three steps to enter (links below):

  1. Follow Mocktail Quest on Instagram

  2. Follow AFTER Magazine on Instagram

  3. Visit Mocktail Quest and add your favorite place to find alcohol-free beverages, products, or services (each listing equals one entry)

About Mocktail Quest: 
Mocktail Quest is on a mission to make alcohol-free offerings more accessible and easier to find. We believe non-drinkers deserve a place at the table just like everyone else. Our search engine helps users find places where non-drinkers are welcomed and honored. 

About AFTER Magazine:
At AFTER Magazine we know the best life begins AFTER saying goodbye to alcohol and we're here to show how good it can be (if not always easy). We welcome all people regardless of race, gender, sexuality, or religion and we embrace your story no matter where you are in the relationship with alcohol, or how you got there.

Giveaway details:

  • 10 winners will be chosen at random on August 2, 2023.
  • US winners will receive access to the AFTER digital edition and print magazine ($31.99 value/year)
  • International winners will receive access to the AFTER digital magazine and archives. ($23.99 value/year)
  • US winners must provide a mailing address to receive the print magazine. Access to the digital magazine will be sent to the email address used to add listings to Mocktail Quest unless otherwise requested.
  • The terms above represent the entirety of the agreement. We reserve the right to modify contest terms as necessary.

AFTER Magazine and Mocktail Quest are divisions of AFTER Magazine INC.
Inquiries: [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE Mocktail Quest

