Sobo & Sobo Attorney Tiffany Jacobsen, Esq. Earns Prestigious National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 Honor

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Sobo & Sobo LLP, is pleased to announce that personal injury attorney Tiffany Jacobsen, Esq. has been selected for membership in The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40, This invitation-only honor recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated superior qualifications, leadership, and achievement in their legal field.

Tiffany Jacobsen's path to becoming a personal injury attorney is as compelling as the cases she handles. After earning her Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Psychology from Pace University in 2014 — where she was also an active member of Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority and the Criminal Justice Society — she returned to Pace University to complete her paralegal certificate, which she received in March 2015.

She joined Sobo & Sobo as a paralegal in July 2015, developing a firsthand understanding of the challenges facing injury victims and a passion for advocacy that led her to pursue law. Tiffany attended Pace University School of Law, where she was a member of the Mock Trial team and gained practical courtroom experience as a student attorney with the Legal Aid Society in Goshen, New York. Throughout law school, she maintained her connection with Sobo & Sobo, deepening her expertise in personal injury cases before joining the firm as an attorney.

Tiffany handles a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, slip and falls, trip and falls, and construction accidents. Her commitment extends well beyond the office: she is an active member of the New York State Bar Association and the Middletown Bar Association, and she dedicates time to community organizations including the Orange County Heart Association and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Organization.

"Tiffany's journey — from paralegal to recognized trial lawyer at the same firm — speaks to her extraordinary commitment to her clients and to this community," said Gregory Sobo, Managing Partner of Sobo & Sobo. "This recognition is truly well-deserved."

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who meet strict qualifications as civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense trial lawyers. Selection to the Top 40 Under 40 is by invitation only and is not obtained through self-nomination or purchase.

About Sobo & Sobo

Sobo & Sobo is a personal injury law firm founded in 1969, representing clients across multiple states in the Northeast and Midwest. The firm handles a wide range of injury cases and is committed to providing accessible, results-driven legal representation.

Media contact:

Lauren Biegel

Sobo & Sobo LLP

855-486-7626

[email protected]

SOURCE Sobo & Sobo LLP