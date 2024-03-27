Soccer Legend Lionel Messi and the Creator of Iconic White Claw® Team Up for a Next Generation Hydration Drink for All Ages

MIAMI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionel Messi is known globally for his firsts in soccer. "I'm so excited about this, I'm invested as an owner. I've never done anything like this before," Messi said. He's teaming up with the creator of the iconic White Claw® brand for a game-changing, non-alcoholic hydration beverage like no other.

Launching first in the US and Canada, summer 2024, and soon globally.

SOURCE White Claw