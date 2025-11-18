Soccer Shots Announces National Partnership with Trust & Will

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer Shots, the industry leader in youth soccer for children ages 18 months to 8 years across North America, announces a new partnership with Trust & Will, the leader in online estate planning. Beginning in January 2026, Trust & Will will become the "Official Estate Planning Partner of Soccer Shots."

The partnership unites Soccer Shots and Trust & Will in their commitment to enrich children's lives both on and off the field by helping parents plan for the future. As part of the collaboration, Soccer Shots for the first time will be adding another logo to their signature orange jerseys. The Trust & Will logo will appear on the back neck of several hundred thousand Soccer Shots player jerseys in 2026 – symbolizing their shared dedication to helping families thrive.

Beginning in January 2026, Trust & Will will become the "Official Estate Planning Partner of Soccer Shots." Post this

At the center of the partnership is the launch of a Community Grant Program, an initiative designed to expand access to Soccer Shots programming in underserved communities nationwide. Each grant will directly impact children, giving them the opportunity to build skills, confidence, friendships, and a lifelong love for the game through free fun days, clinics, camps, and scholarships.

"We are thrilled to partner with Trust & Will, a brand that shares our belief that the actions we take today will help children and families flourish in the future," said Justin Bredeman, Chief Executive Officer, Soccer Shots. "Together, we're introducing initiatives that create meaningful experiences and make a lasting difference for families and communities well beyond their time at Soccer Shots."

In addition to the Community Grant Program, Trust & Will will support several other initiatives, including the "Sideline Surprise & Delights" program, which will offer coffee and other treats for families during select Soccer Shots sessions, as well as national sweepstakes and giveaways.

"As a dad, I know how important it is to help our kids grow, dream big, and feel supported along the way," said Cody Barbo, Co-founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "That's why this partnership with Soccer Shots means so much to us. Together, we're helping families build a legacy of care by planning for the future while their kids learn, play, and thrive on the field."

This collaboration reinforces both brands' dedication to building stronger communities and making a positive impact on the families they serve.

About Soccer Shots

Based outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Soccer Shots is an international franchise system that provides children ages 18 months through 8 years old with developmentally appropriate soccer classes taught by fully trained soccer coaches. The brand's curriculum-based programming, designed by early childhood specialists, is offered in more than 300 territories across 42 states and Canada and serves over 700,000 children each year. Founded by two professional soccer players, Soccer Shots is owned by Stronger Youth Brands, which also owns UK-based Little Kickers, the largest international youth football organization serving children 18 months to 8 years in 26 countries. To find a Soccer Shots program near you, visit www.soccershots.com.

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million individuals and families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions empower Americans to create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. As a certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), our mission to help every family leave a meaningful legacy is embedded into our business model, ensuring estate planning is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

In 2025, we introduced EstateOS™, the first intelligent platform built to modernize legacy planning and preservation. EstateOS powers connected estate plans for families and offers AI-enabled workflows, document extraction, and client collaboration designed specifically for professionals.

Today, our platform supports 20,000+ financial advisors and 200+ enterprise partners, including banks, financial institutions, attorneys, nonprofits, real estate agents, and technology platforms. Notable partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual. By enabling diverse professionals and organizations to integrate digital estate planning into their services, we're broadening estate planning access and fostering proactive, multi-generational financial conversations.

With more than one million users and over $200 billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a strategic pillar of modern financial wellness. Recognized for innovation and leadership, we have earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists.

Learn more at trustandwill.com or about our commitment as a certified B Corp.

SOURCE Trust & Will