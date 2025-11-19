Trust & Will Ranked #178 Fastest Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 456% Revenue Growth to Product Innovation, Strategic Partnerships, and Expanding Consumer Demand

Recognized as a Top 10 Company Among San Diego Based Winners

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will , the leader in online estate planning, today announced it ranked No. 178 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Trust & Will was also recognized as a top 10 company among all San Diego based winners on this year's list. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Trust & Will grew 456% during this period.

Trust & Will's CEO, Cody Barbo, credits continued product expansion, growing enterprise adoption, and rising demand for accessible estate planning with the company's 456% revenue growth. "Millions of Americans have trusted us to help them protect what matters most, and earning that trust every day is what drives us forward," said Cody Barbo, Co-founder and CEO, Trust & Will. "Our team has stayed focused on building products that reduce stress, remove confusion, and make estate planning more accessible for everyone. This recognition reflects the momentum created by the families we serve and the partners who believe in our mission."

Throughout 2025, Trust & Will strengthened its market position by advancing major product, partnership, and industry initiatives. The company closed a Series C funding round of more than $34 million, supporting continued investment in product development and national distribution. That investment helped accelerate the launch of EstateOS ™, an intelligent estate planning platform designed to help families, advisors, and institutions collaborate, stay organized, and manage important information with greater clarity and transparency.

Trust & Will also expanded its leadership role across the estate planning, wealth management, and fintech sectors. The inaugural Guiding Generations event gathered leaders from across these industries for discussions on innovation, access, and the future of legacy planning. The company launched its Nonprofit Platform to help charitable organizations convert planned giving interest into meaningful donor action.

Industry recognition continued to grow as Trust & Will and CEO Cody Barbo were named finalists in four categories at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, earning a win in the Estate Planning category for Trusts .

Consumer and partner adoption accelerated significantly as well. Trust & Will surpassed one million users and continued supporting 20,000+ advisors and 200+ institutional partners nationwide. The company also expanded a first of its kind bank distribution program when Fifth Third became the first U.S. bank to offer free wills to all customers . Trust & Will and Fifth Third Bank shared insights from the program's early impact on stage at Money20/20 USA .

To support this growth, the company appointed Jackie Frommer as Chief Commercial Officer to help advance enterprise and financial services partnerships. Trust & Will maintained its SOC 2 compliance posture through ongoing independent attestation and strengthened its mission governance as a Certified B Corporation while converting to a Public Benefit Corporation .

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three year timeframe, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million individuals and families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions empower Americans to create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. As a certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), our mission to help every family leave a meaningful legacy is embedded into our business model, ensuring estate planning is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

In 2025, we introduced EstateOS™, the first intelligent platform built to modernize legacy planning and preservation. EstateOS powers connected estate plans for families and offers AI-enabled workflows, document extraction, and client collaboration designed specifically for professionals.

Today, our platform supports 20,000+ financial advisors and 200+ enterprise partners, including banks, financial institutions, attorneys, nonprofits, real estate agents, and technology platforms. Notable partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual. By enabling diverse professionals and organizations to integrate digital estate planning into their services, we're broadening estate planning access and fostering proactive, multi-generational financial conversations.

With more than one million users and over $200 billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a strategic pillar of modern financial wellness. Recognized for innovation and leadership, we have earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists.

Learn more at trustandwill.com or about our commitment as a certified B Corp .

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

