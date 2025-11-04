Trust & Will Launches Nonprofit Platform, Powered by EstateOS, to Transform Planned Giving for Mission-Driven Organizations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will, the leader in online estate planning, today announced the launch of its new Nonprofit Platform, powered by EstateOS, designed to help nonprofit organizations unlock the full potential of planned giving and turn estate planning into a measurable source of new donor engagement.

Built on EstateOS, the same infrastructure trusted by banks and financial advisors, the platform turns charitable gifts made through estate plans into opportunities for nonprofits to deepen donor relationships and grow legacy giving. It gives nonprofits real-time access to bequest data, donor insights and AI-powered support in one intuitive portal. With free and paid membership tiers, the Nonprofit Platform identifies future gift commitments, reaches new donors at the moment they make a legacy commitment and tracks long-term impact.

A Smarter Way to Steward Legacy Gifts

Most nonprofits know that planned giving holds enormous promise but lack the tools and visibility to manage it effectively. Trust & Will's Nonprofit Platform changes that by connecting estate planning data directly to nonprofit development teams.

Through Trust & Will's platform, organizations can view donor intent, access bequest information, and track engagement in real time. The free Essentials Plan offers core tools and notifications, while the Premium and Enterprise tiers provide enhanced analytics, downloadable reports, referral tracking, and access to a built-in GPT-powered AI assistant.

"By giving nonprofits visibility into charitable gifts made through estate plans, we're helping them engage supporters with greater trust and understanding," said Cody Barbo, Co-Founder and CEO, Trust & Will. "We're not just showing nonprofits what gifts exist, we're helping them discover new ones and nurture lasting relationships with the next generation of donors."

Key Features and Benefits

Visibility into Future Gift Commitments : See when supporters include your organization in their estate plans and understand the scope of legacy giving in real time.

: See when supporters include your organization in their estate plans and understand the scope of legacy giving in real time. Actionable Donor Insights : Access campaign performance data, CSV downloads, and use AI-powered analysis to guide strategy.

: Access campaign performance data, CSV downloads, and use AI-powered analysis to guide strategy. Branded Referral Links and Donor Discounts : Promote estate planning directly to your community while offering exclusive benefits to your donors.

: Promote estate planning directly to your community while offering exclusive benefits to your donors. Scalable Plans for Every Organization: Start free and upgrade as your planned giving program grows, with clear pricing and no hidden costs.

Built on EstateOS

The Nonprofit Platform runs on EstateOS, Trust & Will's intelligent infrastructure that powers estate planning for individuals, advisors, and institutions. EstateOS enables secure data sharing, seamless integrations, and AI-driven insights — giving nonprofits the tools to scale their mission through smarter legacy giving.

Plans and Pricing

Essentials Plan – Free. Includes discounted estate plans for donors, core tools, basic donor data, marketing templates, and limited AI support.

– Free. Includes discounted estate plans for donors, core tools, basic donor data, marketing templates, and limited AI support. Premium Plan – $49/month (billed annually). Includes steeper discounted estate plans for donors. Adds advanced donor data (i.e. contact information), campaign tracking, CSV downloads, and full AI assistant access.

– $49/month (billed annually). Includes steeper discounted estate plans for donors. Adds advanced donor data (i.e. contact information), campaign tracking, CSV downloads, and full AI assistant access. Enterprise Plan – Starting at $5,000 annually. Includes free estate plans for donor base, co-branded landing pages, dedicated account management, CRM integrations, and advanced analytics for large-scale programs.

Empowering Mission-Driven Organizations

With more than one million members and over $1 billion in planned charitable bequests benefiting 20,000 nonprofits already named in estate plans through Trust & Will, the Nonprofit Platform builds on a foundation of trust, generosity, and long-term impact. The new offering extends that commitment by equipping NPO development teams with the tools to steward every legacy gift thoughtfully and effectively.

Nonprofits can learn more, explore membership tiers, and claim their organization at trustandwill.com/professionals/nonprofits .

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million individuals and families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions empower Americans to create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. As a certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), our mission to help every family leave a meaningful legacy is embedded into our business model, ensuring estate planning is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

In 2025, we introduced EstateOS™, the first intelligent platform built to modernize legacy planning and preservation. EstateOS powers connected estate plans for families and offers AI-enabled workflows, document extraction, and client collaboration designed specifically for professionals.

Today, our platform supports 20,000+ financial advisors and 200+ enterprise partners, including banks, financial institutions, attorneys, nonprofits, real estate agents, and technology platforms. Notable partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual. By enabling diverse professionals and organizations to integrate digital estate planning into their services, we're broadening estate planning access and fostering proactive, multi-generational financial conversations.

With more than one million users and over $200 billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a strategic pillar of modern financial wellness. Recognized for innovation and leadership, we have earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists.

Learn more at trustandwill.com or about our commitment as a certified B Corp .

SOURCE Trust & Will