SOCi Changes The Game With Genius Search: New Innovation That Does The Work Of 1,000 Local Marketers

Advanced AI and intelligent automation render traditional listings management obsolete

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, Inc. , the CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, today unveiled Genius Search , a groundbreaking application designed to transform local search optimization. Genius Search transcends traditional listings management tools by integrating top AI models to automate data analytics and local search optimization at every location.

In an era of generative AI and evolving search behaviors, the antiquated listing management process of simply ensuring accurate location data across numerous low-impact directories no longer serves today's modern business needs. Going beyond traditional data updates, Genius Search analyzes top local-search ranking factors and aggregated insights from real-time local consumer activity—including search behavior, business reviews, and social media engagement—and dynamically optimizes each location's online presence, enhancing visibility across the most important local search platforms, including new generative search results. This always-on process allows Genius Search to deliver and execute hundreds of thousands of location-based recommendations with a single click.

"Genius Search is effectively doing the work of 1,000 marketers while delivering maximum visibility and ROI." Post this

"With consumer search behaviors evolving just as rapidly as the algorithms that rank your business, the reactive days of ranking by simply pushing consistent data to a large number of obsolete networks are gone," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "By partnering with top A.I. models to automatically analyze data at every location and deliver impactful changes to every location's highest trafficked pages, Genius Search is effectively doing the work of 1,000 marketers while saving brands hundreds of hours and delivering maximum visibility and ROI. It's the equivalent of having a data scientist and trained marketer at every location doing the work for you."

Key Features & Benefits:

World-Class Listings Management: With the most advanced data health capabilities on the market, businesses can ensure their locations appear accurately on impactful local search networks.

With the most advanced data health capabilities on the market, businesses can ensure their locations appear accurately on impactful local search networks. PLUS Real-Time Local Data Analysis: Like having a data scientist at every location, Genius Search constantly aggregates and automates the analysis of real-time local data and insights at every location to report on its consumer activity and traffic trends.

Like having a data scientist at every location, Genius Search constantly aggregates and automates the analysis of real-time local data and insights at every location to report on its consumer activity and traffic trends. PLUS Proactive Optimization Recommendations: Based on its location data analysis, Genius Search delivers actionable insights and ongoing optimization recommendations tailored to each location to optimize its results.

Based on its location data analysis, Genius Search delivers actionable insights and ongoing optimization recommendations tailored to each location to optimize its results. PLUS One-Click Task Automation: Genius Search gives brands the tools to automate the execution of hundreds or thousands of high-impact, locally-tailored optimizations with a click of a button, doing the work of 1,000 marketers.

"Genius Search makes it easy to localize listings—the description and explanation of what to add makes it really simple for local managers to make updates to their listings. We have never had this sort of visibility into search optimization," said Kristin Ratliff, Branding Specialist for Kumon North America.

If you're ready to transform your local search strategy, request a demo of Genius Search today to discover how Genius Search can take businesses beyond traditional listings management by proactively enhancing overall digital visibility at every location.

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at [email protected] .

SOURCE SOCi