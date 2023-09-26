SOCi Taps Former Seismic Software Co-Founder Ed Calnan as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Industry veteran joins SOCi to help boost online visibility for enterprises across the globe

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises, today announced Ed Calnan as the company's President and Chief Revenue Officer. As a three-time entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Seismic Software, Calnan will help drive SOCi's strategic growth initiatives and oversee its revenue-generating functions, as the six-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company honoree SOCi continues its impressive run as a premier marketing technology partner to some of the world's largest enterprise brands.

Calnan brings a wealth of experience to SOCi, having founded the $3B+ Unicorn Seismic, a leader in sales enablement and marketing orchestration technology, which he grew from $0 to over $300M in revenue with more than 1,500 employees, over 2,000 customers, and six acquisitions along the way. As President and CRO, Mr. Calnan will focus on expanding SOCi's market presence, building strategic partnerships, and driving revenue growth across the organization. His deep understanding of the digital and multi-location landscape, along with his passion for innovation, makes him an excellent fit for SOCi's mission to empower multi-location businesses to succeed in the digital era.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed Calnan to the SOCi team as President and CRO. His leadership and experience will be instrumental in our continued growth and commitment to providing the most comprehensive and effective solutions for our clients," said Afif Khoury, Co-Founder and CEO of SOCi. "Ed shares our vision for SOCi, as we advance our technology platform to deliver a new category of CoMarketing solutions. We look forward to working closely with Ed as a strategic partner on this exciting journey together."

No stranger to solving complex workflows and marketing problems for enterprises, Calnan was drawn to SOCi's AI-powered innovation like SOCi Genius that he believes will change the way people interact with software and allow marketers to spend more time doing what they love, versus being bogged down by the minutia of time-consuming tasks.

"The most important thing for multi-location businesses is how your customers find you, review you, and interact with you. SOCi has already done an excellent job of solving marketer pain points through AI-powered tools when it comes to managing this, and some of the most respected household names are already trusting and relying on the SOCi platform to boost customer satisfaction," said Ed Calnan, President and CRO of SOCi. "I was initially drawn to SOCi because of its people and its product, and I'm confident we can take this company to new heights and increase business performance for enterprises across the entire customer experience journey."

Calnan is looking forward to being a part of the JMI family once again, as the growth equity firm was an early investor in Seismic and is a significant investor in SOCi.

"SOCi has been incredibly successful in developing an industry-leading marketing platform for multi-location enterprises, and we recognize the critical role that visionary leadership plays in taking a software company to the next level," said Suken Vakil, General Partner at JMI Equity. "Based on Ed's impressive track record, we believe his strategic vision will be a driving force behind the company's continued success in the fast-changing martech landscape."

To learn more about how SOCi empowers multi-location enterprises to leverage AI, drive efficiency, automate workflows, and maximize ROI, visit www.meetsoci.com/genius .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at [email protected] .

SOURCE SOCi