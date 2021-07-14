Social Security Administration Awards ICF $12 Million Software Automation Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently awarded leading global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a $12 million re-compete software automation contract. The contract has a term of five years, including one base year and four option years.

ICF will work with SSA to develop, maintain and support software applications to automate its physical security business processes. The company will build these applications within the agency's Security Automated Features and Enhancements (SAFE) solution, a suite of Web-based security applications developed by ICF and powered by GroupAssure , ICF's proprietary compliance automation software.

"We fully understand SSA's mission and the need to modernize their security processes in order to meet it," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We look forward to helping SSA support federal regulatory and agency audit compliance, while creating greater efficiencies for conducting physical security-related activities."

One of the leading providers of cloud-based platform services to the U.S. federal government, ICF provides deep domain expertise and digital, cyber and enterprise services that drive transformative change. The company's innovative approach combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions that meet clients' changing needs.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

