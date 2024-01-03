Society Brands Acquires Akron, Ohio-Based Primal Life Organics to Further Expand Business and Spread "The Clean Beauty Movement"

Founder and CEO Trina Felber will serve as Brand President continuing the work of revolutionizing the personal care industry

With the second acquisition in the last two months, Society Brands continues path to becoming premiere tech-enabled consumer products company

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Brands , a tech-enabled consumer products company built for and by founders, has partnered with fellow Northeast Ohio-based Primal Life Organics, an established purveyor of personal care products, to continue to build and expand its direct-to-consumer and retail-based business while advocating "The Clean Beauty Movement."

Started by registered nurse Trina Felber and her husband Josh, Primal Life Organics has maintained its mission to revolutionize the personal care industry by eliminating harmful toxins that pollute the body, paving the way for a cleaner, sustainable future. It is a personal commitment by the Felber's who have built a strong following of consumers that share the belief that a healthier life starts with 'skin-food' with vitamins, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants.

"As the visionary founder of Primal Life Organics, I am excited to pave an incredible future with Society Brands," said Trina Felber. "This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone and will undoubtedly propel my mission to new heights and our commitment to provide natural, organic, and sustainable products to enhance the well-being of individuals globally. My commitment to formulating innovative products using only the highest quality, natural ingredients, and dedication to promoting a holistic approach to wellness has resonated with consumers and we want our customers to know that Society Brands is committed to maintaining standards of high-quality ingredients. Society Brands shares our values and commitment to promoting a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. I am confident that under their leadership, Primal Life Organics will continue to thrive and reach new audiences globally."

The partnership aligns with Society Brands' acquisition strategy -- exceptional brands, visionary leaders, and a dedicated and loyal consumer base. Society intends to expand Primal Life Organic's direct-to-consumer efforts, where a vast majority of the brand's sales currently reside. Further, Society will work together with the Felber's to expand their presence at retail. The more than 20 employees currently with Primal Life Organics will remain in place, bringing more jobs under the Society Brands umbrella in Northeast Ohio.

"Primal Life Organics is a great example of the kind of brands we want to partner with now, and in the future," said Michael Sirpilla, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Society Brands. "They have built an incredible direct-to-consumer business and loyal customer following. Having Trina remain on board as brand president to help drive growth speaks to Society's mission to build a community and ecosystem of like-minded entrepreneurs that have the skill and energy to grow with their brand. We are excited about the future of Primal Life Organics."

Society Brands' growth as a tech-enabled, e-commerce platform has been fast and calculated. Unlike others in the space, Society Brands has been built by founders, for founders™, offering a unique business model whereby entrepreneurs obtain meaningful liquidity while tapping into Society Brands' leadership, expertise, best practices, and other resources.

Among Primal Life Organics advisors is Daymond John, who appears as an investor on the reality television show Shark Tank and is CEO and founder of The Shark Group, a brand management and consulting firm. "I am thrilled about Primal Life's acquisition, a significant milestone reflecting their commitment to natural wellness," said Daymond John. "I've been advising Trina and the company for three years now, and the future growth of Primal Life is something to look forward to as they continue to revolutionize the natural dental and skincare industry."

Recently, Society Brands hosted an open house celebrating its recent move to a new corporate headquarters at the iconic Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. Attended by leaders in the community, the event reaffirmed Society's growing importance in the tech-enabled marketplace. In October, Society announced an infusion of capital with a $25 million equity raise, bringing total capital commitment since inception to $230 million.

"As we start the new year, we are in the strongest position since our founding and are well-positioned to become a premier tech-enabled consumer products company, as evident by our recent aggressive stance on acquisition," said Sirpilla. "We have a robust pipeline of further acquisitions and anticipate announcements in the near future that will elevate Society Brands as a leader in the space."

With the addition of Primal Life Organics, Society Brands currently supports nine brands including Club EarlyBird, Capsule Supplies, Barnesmith, Power Theory, and Wolf Tactical.

About Society Brands

Society Brands is a tech-enabled consumer products company that acquires e-commerce native brands that primarily sell on their own DTC sites and platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and others. Society Brands was built by founders, for founders™, providing entrepreneurs meaningful liquidity while at the same time affording them an opportunity to stay on board, build their brand and roll equity into Society Brands' platform. For more information, please visit www.societybrands.com .

