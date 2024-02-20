Society Brands Acquires Orange County-Based Brands Clarifion and Cleanomic; Surpasses the $100 Million Mark in Top Line Revenue

Clarifion and Cleanomic further diversify Society's revenue mix with a majority coming from Shopify

CANTON, Ohio and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Brands, a tech-enabled consumer products company built for and by founders, acquires two Orange County, Calif.-based brands, Clarifion and Cleanomic. To date, Society Brands has acquired 11 companies, which represents more than $100 million in top line revenue annually. A majority of Society's revenue comes from direct-to-consumer through Shopify with a minority of sales coming from e-commerce marketplaces in addition to some wholesale. 

"We are projecting to see Society Brands' growth accelerate considerably in 2024. The acquisitions of Clarifion and Cleanomic, just a month removed from partnering with Primal Life Organics, is just the beginning," said Michael Sirpilla, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Society Brands. "We are in the best financial position since inception and are extremely bullish on the future. We've grown from $0 to $100 million in revenue in less than two years and in 2024, are projecting significant increase in profitability."

Clarifion is an innovative, direct-to-consumer company that offers a line of air ionizers and purifiers to help consumers breathe easier. The company's products represent the future of air ionization, HEPA filtration and reduction of bad odors. Featuring whisper quiet ionization technology and eco-friendly product designs, their compact size allows them to be placed in any room.

Offering convenient alternatives to everyday single use plastic home goods, Cleanomic offers a variety of sustainable products for laundry, cleaning, kitchen, and bathroom use. Since inception, the direct-to-consumer company has gone global with more than 100,000 customers who align with the brand's mission for a planet-friendly home. Not only offering single products, Cleanomic has successfully marketed their products in bundle formats as well as on a subscription model ensuring delivery of relevant household products every three months.

"We're incredibly excited about our partnership with Society Brands. Their deep expertise in the consumer products space and their proven success will be invaluable as we continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations," expressed Paul Krause, CMO and Co-Founder.

The acquisitions perfectly align with Society Brands' strategy of acquiring companies that don't only sell on marketplaces, but mostly on Shopify. Society believes that having a healthy channel mix is crucial to ensure a strong relationship with the customer.

"Their team has done an incredible job of building great brands. I'd like to thank the incredible people at Clarifion and Cleanomic for partnering with us at Society," said Sirpilla. "We remain true to identifying and acquiring strong brands with a loyal consumer following that have built a thriving e-commerce revenue base. Not only are the brands perfect for our portfolio, but we are adding more than 30 talented team members as a result of this transaction. Together as a unified group, I'm confident we will take both brands to the next level."

Society Brands has enjoyed significant growth as a tech-enabled, e-commerce platform since inception building on its model of, by founders, for founders™. Society Brands offers a unique business model whereby entrepreneurs obtain meaningful liquidity while tapping into Society Brands' leadership, expertise, best practices, and other resources. 

Recently, Society Brands moved its corporate headquarters to the iconic Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. With the addition of Clarifion and Cleanomic, Society Brands currently supports 11 brands including Primal Life Organics, Club EarlyBird, Capsule Supplies, Barnesmith, Power Theory, and Wolf Tactical, among others.

About Society Brands
Society Brands is a tech-enabled consumer products company that acquires e-commerce native brands that primarily sell on their own DTC sites and platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and others. Society Brands was built by founders, for founders™, providing entrepreneurs meaningful liquidity while at the same time affording them an opportunity to stay on board, build their brand and roll equity into Society Brands' platform. For more information, please visit www.societybrands.com.

