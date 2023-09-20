Socket Mobile Announces CaptureSDK Support for iOS 17

News provided by

Socket Mobile, Inc.

20 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that CaptureSDK and its entire line of barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers have been thoroughly tested and have achieved full compatibility with iOS 17.

iOS 17 compatibility across the entire Socket Mobile product line ensures that Apple iPhone users can maximize the utility of both their Socket Mobile device and their Bluetooth-paired Apple device. Socket Mobile ensures their devices stay up-to-date and compatible with the latest Apple updates. With the latest addition of iOS 17, users can be assured that their tools will continue to perform to their fullest capabilities.

"Socket Mobile has a strong track record of maintaining iOS compatibility and is devoted to supporting our app developer partners. We strive to provide ultimate device compatibility and best-in-class development tools," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Now, with iOS 17 support added to CaptureSDK, customers can find new ways to leverage the power and versatility of our barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers. iOS 17 has some new features that will enhance data collection in all industries, such as support for ID verification in the Apple wallet.

"To take advantage of all the features of our barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers, app development partners only need to upgrade their apps whenever a new update is released. Our world-class support team is always ready to ensure their data capture solutions will continue to work seamlessly. Combined with the quality of our products and support, this makes Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK, as well as our scanners and readers a great choice for Apple device users."

CaptureSDK has been integrated into thousands of applications across a variety of industries, helping create easy-to-use software tools for optimal performance and efficiency. It provides Socket's app partners with the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the application to maximize their solution's efficiency and increase the end-user's overall productivity. Implementing CaptureSDK allows application providers to utilize any of Socket Mobile's family of data capture devices (barcode scanners or NFC reader/writers) interchangeably and select the best data reader for each customer's requirements. With iOS 17 compatibility, Socket's CaptureSDK delivers a new level of control and adaptability for iOS app developers.

iOS compatibility will always be a focus for Socket Mobile as Apple continues to roll out new updates for its customers.

Learn More About CaptureSDK
Integrate CaptureSDK into your Application

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

Also from this source

Socket Mobile Enters $5.6B Industrial Barcode Scanning Market

Socket Mobile Reports Second Quarter and Six-Month 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.