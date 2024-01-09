Socket Mobile Announces DuraSled Models for iPhone 15

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the arrival of the DuraSled™ Barcode Scanners for the iPhone® 15.

Socket Mobile's DuraSled models combine 1D/2D barcode scanning capabilities into a handheld sled case for iPhones, creating a one-handed solution. Currently, Socket Mobile offers four different DuraSled scanners for iPhone users (DS800, DS820, DS840, and DS860), each containing varying features and benefits that users can choose from based on their data capture needs.

Now, compatibility for Apple iPhone 15 has been added for all models, making the DuraSled solutions more versatile and valuable than ever. Employers can now support workers who use the iPhone 15 in addition to supporting several legacy iPhone models, all using the same chargers, accessories, and SDK.

"As the reliance on iPhone applications for business operations continues to grow, we recognize the need for companies to support a broad spectrum of mobile devices," stated Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Understanding this requirement, we designed the DuraSled to convert an iPhone into an efficient, one-handed scanning tool that combines the iPhone's inherent versatility with the power of an enterprise-level barcode scanner. Our DuraSled models offer robust protection and superior scanning capabilities, seamlessly integrating with Apple's latest technologies. The continuous adaptation and enhancement of our technology in alignment with Apple's innovations underlines our dedication to delivering high-performance, forward-compatible data capture solutions to our users."

With the sleek, high-performance DuraSled models, users of Apple iPhone 15 devices can now access professional-grade barcode scanning solutions. The DuraSled's rugged case protects phones from drop damage and provides a robust, versatile charging solution suitable for all workplace environments. The ease of use and resilience of the DuraSled make it an ideal product for retail, delivery (and other commercial services), stock counting, ticketing, and other application-driven mobile services.

Application developers who wish to integrate the DuraSled for iPhone 15 can do so through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. CaptureSDK gives app providers reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling their apps to efficiently capture data in the physical world. With CaptureSDK, app providers can maximize the value of their solution and increase their customer's overall productivity and satisfaction. With CaptureSDK-enabled apps, end-users can interchange any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices, resulting in the freedom to choose the best reader for each customer's requirements at any given time.

The new iPhone 15 DuraSled Models will be available through Socket Mobile's distribution partners in February or through the Socket Mobile Store with a starting MSRP of $299.

The new DuraSled for iPhone 15 will be showcased at the Ram Mounts booth (#319) at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2024 show in New York through January 16th.

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.