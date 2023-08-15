Socket Mobile Enters $5.6B Industrial Barcode Scanning Market

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the launch of the XtremeScan™ line of industrial barcode scanning solutions for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.

XtremeScan: Socket Mobile's New Family of Industrial Scanning Solutions

The new XtremeScan family combines the versatility and user-friendliness of iPhones with the ruggedness and top-of-the-line protection required for extreme work environments. This combination unlocks the potential of using iPhones and the plethora of iOS applications in the harshest conditions, a revolutionary step in the mobile computing market. Consisting of the XtremeScan Case XC100, XtremeScan XS930, and XtremeScan Grip XG930, the XtremeScan family provides industrial options tailored to diverse scanning needs, delivering superior durability and support in the most demanding conditions.

"We're thrilled to introduce the XtremeScan series, a significant milestone in Socket Mobile's ongoing journey to provide the highest quality data capture solutions for our customers," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "This launch is a testament to our commitment to innovation, industrial functionality, and expanding our market presence. The XtremeScan series allows us to extend our reach into new industrial and manufacturing markets. Our goal with this launch is to bring the familiar world of Apple's iOS devices to the harshest work settings, transforming the iPhone into a powerful mobile solution compatible with a wide range of industrial applications.

"This expansion not only strengthens our mission to enhance workplace productivity but also propels us into new sectors, diversifying our business across new industries. By leveraging the user-friendly interface of iPhones, the XtremeScan series provides a competitive edge in the $5.6B ruggedized mobile computing space. This powerful combination ensures our partners and end-users experience unrivaled durability, convenience, and performance."

The XtremeScan Case XC100 is the foundation of Socket Mobile's new industrial product line. The ultimate protective case for iPhones features a hard outer shell and rubberized shielding for military-grade drop defense. It boasts superior dust and water resistance. The case is ideal for using the iPhone's exceptional camera with Socket Mobile's SocketCam camera scanning software under challenging conditions, ensuring unparalleled performance and reliability. A built-in screen and camera lens protector safeguards against scratches and other damaging debris within industrial environments. The XC100 features an integrated wireless charger, enabling users to charge their iPhone without removing it from the case. This eliminates any exposed phone electrical contacts and ensures effortless device charging and longevity throughout extended shifts.

The XtremeScan XS930 leverages the same military-grade case used in the XC100 and adds a laser 1D barcode scanner. Transform any iPhone 14 or 14 Pro into a rugged, handheld mobile scanning solution for a variety of industrial applications.

The XtremeScan Grip XG930 provides the same powerful 1D laser scanning technology and industrial iPhone protection as the XS930 while featuring an added pistol grip handle to create a comfortable, ergonomic solution. The XtremeScan Grip simplifies scanning operations with an easy "point & shoot" approach.

Application developers who wish to enable the XtremeScan line for their apps can do so through Socket Mobile's SDK. CaptureSDK gives app providers the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the app to efficiently capture data in the physical world and utilize it in-app to maximize the value of their solution and increase their customers' overall productivity and satisfaction. One integration of CaptureSDK allows app providers to offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture products interchangeably, giving end-users the freedom to choose the best device for their specific needs. CaptureSDK also includes SocketCam, a free camera-based scanning solution. SocketCam empowers partners to cater to an even wider customer base, from the most budget-conscious to those prioritizing performance, with a single integration. If your app already uses CaptureSDK, the XtremeScan products will work out of the box for immediate use.

The XtremeScan line is available now through the Socket Mobile Store and via Socket's distribution partners. It will be shipping in September. The MSRPs of the XtremeScan scanners are as follows:

XC100: $299 with a special introductory offer of $199 until September 30, 2023

XS930: $699

XG930: $799

