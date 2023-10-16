Socket Mobile Expands DuraScan Wear Line to Enable 2D Barcode Scanning

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the expansion of its DuraScan Wear™ line of wearable scanning solutions to enable 2D barcode scanning.

The DuraScan Wear family features state-of-the-art, wearable barcode scanners designed to meet the growing demands of industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, and distribution. Socket Mobile's first addition to the family, the DW930, was released in early 2023 and provides users with a wearable 1D laser scanning solution. Now, Socket Mobile is building out the product line to include the DuraScan Wear DW940, adding 2D barcode scanning functionality.

The evolution towards 2D barcode adoption is growing, and it will soon become the standard for businesses that want to transmit larger amounts of data through barcode data collection. 2D barcodes are capable of carrying more information on products, offering improved levels of versatility, functionality, and efficiency that cannot be achieved with 1D barcodes. The GS1 standards body is driving the Sunrise 2027, an industry-wide transition to 2D barcodes, and the DW940 delivers an ergonomic, wearable 2D scanning solution for a variety of industries.

"We're thrilled to be at the forefront of the future of data capture by expanding our DuraScan Wear line to embrace 2D barcode scanning," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Recognizing that 2D barcodes are paving the way for advanced data collection, our DW940 wearable technology offers unparalleled productivity and flexibility for the warehousing, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. By empowering users to keep both hands free during scanning tasks, we're meeting industry demands, helping increase productivity, and setting the bar for ergonomic and efficient 2D scanning solutions."

Offering immediate compatibility with Apple iOS devices, the DW940 is ideal for those using iPhone or iPad models as their primary computing platform. For the thousands of iOS apps that already utilize Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK for scanning, the DW940 will work right out of the box with no app updates required.

The DuraScan Wear DW940 is optimal for scanning operations that require the use of both hands for speed, flexibility, and precision. Its wearable design increases productivity, simultaneously reducing fatigue and enabling workers to continue scanning without putting the scanner down when moving items or operating machinery.

Small, light, comfortable, and configurable, the DW940 was engineered to be worn over a user's preferred work gloves and fits either their right or left hand. Designed for long shifts, the DW940 boasts an extended battery life that ensures uninterrupted operation throughout the day. The modular design allows workers to easily remove the scanner module during breaks and provides rapid assembly when it's time to return to work. The DW940's ergonomic style ensures comfort during extended use, aligning perfectly with the demands of rigorous work environments.

Application developers who wish to enable the DW940 for their apps can do so through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. This gives app providers the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling their apps to capture data in the physical world efficiently, utilizing it in-app to maximize the value of their solution and increase their customers' overall productivity and satisfaction. A single integration of CaptureSDK allows app providers to offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture products interchangeably, giving end-users the freedom to choose the best device for their specific needs. If your app already uses CaptureSDK, the DW940 works out of the box for immediate use.

Start scanning in 2D today with the new DuraScan Wear DW940

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.