Socket Mobile, Inc. Introduces Contactless Membership Card Reader/Writer

Adding the S550 to a merchant app identifies customer membership for loyalty/reward benefits, gift cards, coupons/offers and event tickets by tapping their mobile phone, watch or contactless card. The S550 platform scales with growth as customer identification can be stored locally in the card for a simple implementation, while a link to a record in the cloud or a pass stored in a mobile wallet can be used for a larger implementation. A light ring and sound board under app control, enrich the customer experience based on their membership.

"In 2020, kiosks will play a major role in innovating the in-store digital experience. Leading brands use self-checkout to improve customer experience and maximize loyalty onboarding. Socket Mobile's S550 allows us to introduce a frictionless way to connect consumers to our client's brands," said Roy Ganor, CEO from Newline, participant of Socket Mobile's Beta Developer Program.

"Core logic in the S550 is configured using the Companion service to retrieve card payloads unique to that merchant, tools are available to generate and distribute passes for the customer and our Capture SDK simplifies app integration. The solution is complete," said Vincent Coli, S550 product manager.

The S550 incorporates Bluetooth 5 technology to simplify the terminal connection (iOS, Android, Windows) while providing mobility for pop-up shops. The reader is compliant with the latest generation of contactless cards and mobile wallets used for transportation, payment or identification, including NFC Forum tags and most ticketing and RFID labels. If your application requires security, the key can be imported into the integrated Secure Element and or mounted in the SAM Slot to provide safe and secure standalone operation without relying on a network connected web service. Keeping the S550 current with new technology is automated, using the S550 Maintenance application running on the same terminal as the application. Additionally, there is no transaction fee; you own the business model and your data.

The S550 will be available for general release Q2.

About Socket Mobile:

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook, Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.

PR contact:

Shyna Deepak

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

Shyna.deepak@nadelphelan.com

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.socketmobile.com

