Socket Mobile Launches DuraSled for XCover Pro

NEWARK, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, is delighted to introduce its newest member of the scanning sled family - DuraSled™ for the XCover Pro. There are two versions of the XCover Pro DuraSled: the DS800 XCover Pro for 1D barcode scanning and the DS840 XCover Pro for 1D and 2D barcode scanning, respectively.

There is a growing need for durable, single-handed solutions that combine both the XCover Pro phone and an attachable scanner. The DuraSled protects the phone from tumbles and provides a robust charging solution for all environments. The DuraSled for XCover Pro, like all DuraSled family members, supports simultaneous charging, and the XCover Pro version will have the added benefit of allowing the XCover Pro to charge using its fast charging capabilities while the DuraSled charges at the standard rate. The DuraSled is easy-to-use and ideal for delivery services, stock counting, ticketing and other application-driven, mobile solutions. Simply pair the Socket Mobile scanner and insert the XCover Pro, and you are ready to go.

"The XCover Pro is the ideal unit to help companies deal with the challenges of today's fast-moving world, providing both durability and long-cycle longevity. For many applications, you also need professional-grade scanning solutions, which is why the DuraSled for XCover Pro is the ideal product to deploy your mobile solutions. This powerful combination will provide customers with a winning solution and deliver a real return on investment," says Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

DuraSleds are currently available for purchase on Socket Mobile's online store and will be available via numerous online resellers, such as Amazon.

DS800 - Sled and Linear Scanner: scans 1D barcodes on mobile devices or paper

DS840 - Sled and Universal Scanner: scans 1D and 2D barcodes from mobile devices or paper

Available August 14, 2020

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is driven by the deployment of third-party applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless NFC reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook and Twitter @socketmobile and subscribe to SocketTalk the company's official blog.

