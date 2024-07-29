Socket Mobile Launches XtremeScan XG640, a Rugged BYOD Scanner for Transportation & Logistics

FREMONT, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the launch of the XtremeScan Mag XG640, a rugged scanning solution designed to transform operations in the transportation and logistics sectors. The XG640 delivers exceptional scanning performance and easily integrates with the employee's phone (Bring Your Own Device - BYOD) using a secure magnetic attachment system, providing the optimal solution to enhance efficiency and convenience in mobile workforces.

Last-mile delivery is a $132B market, growing at 8.8% CAGR and expected to double in size by 2030. The XG640 is designed to meet the unique needs of SMBs and independent drivers within this growing market, offering a versatile, cost-effective scanning solution that drivers can use with their personal mobile devices. The XG640's innovative BYOD magnetic design, combined with the rugged durability of Socket Mobile's XtremeScan product line, makes it an ideal solution for modern delivery operations. It empowers drivers to utilize their smartphones for navigation and communication when driving and combined with the XG640 for efficient scanning during deliveries and operations.

"Traditional delivery operations often require separate devices for barcode scanning and communication, leading to inefficiencies," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "The XG640 solves this by allowing users to keep using their own device, maintaining comfort and familiarity while adding high-performance barcode scanning for deliveries. It ensures easy attachment and detachment of the phone or tablet to the scanner, bringing the power of Socket Mobile's scanners to every mobile device in the market. By eliminating the need for separate devices, the XG640 provides an all-in-one, adaptable solution that seamlessly integrates with apps and enhances the user experience—ensuring smoother and more productive delivery operations."

The XtremeScan Mag XG640 enables a BYOD strategy that offers significant cost savings for transportation and logistics companies. The majority of trucking companies – more than 135,000 in the US — have less than 20 employees and rely heavily on independent drivers. Purchasing and maintaining expensive, single-use mobile computers can be impractical for these smaller companies. By allowing drivers to use their own mobile devices, the XG640 provides last-mile delivery companies with the opportunity to reduce capital expenditures, onboarding time and costs, and maintenance costs. For employees, the XG640 provides the convenience of using a familiar device for both work and personal use, allowing them to tailor their workflow to their needs. This practical approach results in thousands of dollars in savings while enhancing overall efficiency and user satisfaction.

Application developers who wish to integrate the XtremeScan Mag XG640 can do so through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. For app developers who have already integrated CaptureSDK, the XG640 is already natively supported.

The XtremeScan Mag XG640 is available for Pre-Order now through the Socket Mobile Website with an MSRP of $899 and will be shipping in September. App developers can request early samples here.

