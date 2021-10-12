Socket Mobile NFC readers and blockchain make for powerful combination

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that its NFC reader/writer has been selected by a new powerful blockchain application. Combining NFC and blockchain has become the backbone of many anti-counterfeit solutions. Utilizing NFC creates a robust link between the physical object and its digital life on the blockchain. NFC provides an extra level of security for each transactions record or key, and the blockchain rounds out the solution to combat counterfeiting by providing complete, secure, and auditable supply chains. Combining NFC and Blockchain technologies is likely to be successful across many market sectors.

"The provenance of goods is a matter of high importance to consumers. Blockchain over NFC can virtually eliminate counterfeiting. Beyond the provenance of luxury goods, this technology can be used to ensure farm-to-table food has been ethnically sourced, or that strict rules are adhered to in highly regulated markets, such as cannabis. Ensuring customers consistently receive safe, high-quality products, that have been delivered via a highly secure and trusted supply chain is of paramount importance. For all these applications, Socket Mobile's NFC reader/writers can help secure your supply chain and make your operation more efficient and more profitable," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile.

Parsl, one of Socket's application developer partners, recently announced their blockchain based track and trace solution for the cannabis industry uses the Socket Mobile D600 NFC reader/writer to capture and deliver a unique identifier that can be used to verify a product's location, record its movement, and mark it as sold or destroyed.

Prior to implementing the Socket D600 NFC reader/writer, Parsl's retail partners relied on smartphones and other mobile devices to read and write product tags. Adding support for the Socket Mobile D600 NFC reader/writer has allowed one of Parsl's retailers to reduce staff time by 82%.

"We have put the D600 through vigorous testing. All I can say is 'Wow! What a product!' Our initial customer is in love, to say the least," said Zachary Lang, Chief Operating Officer at Parsl.

Based on the success with their pilot customer, Parsl plans on recommending the Socket Mobile D600 NFC reader/writer to all their cannabis retail customers.

Socket Mobile's Capture SDK provides our application partners with the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the application to maximize the productivity of their solution and increase the overall productivity and happiness of their customers. Implementing Capture SDK allows application providers to utilize any of Socket Mobile's family of data capture devices (barcode scanners or NFC reader/writers) interchangeably and select the right device for each customers' requirements.

