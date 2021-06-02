Socket Mobile Offers Built-In Compatibility with EU Digital COVID Certificates

NEWARK, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that its entire family of barcode scanners offer out-of-the-box support for applications designed to facilitate EU Digital COVID Certificates.

On May 20th, the European Commission announced a "provisional political agreement between the European Parliament and the Council on the Regulation governing the EU Digital COVID Certificate." The Certificate will facilitate travel within EU borders by providing information such as vaccination, test and recovery status via a digitally signed QR code. To encourage a timely roll-out, the Commission will provide member states with open-source reference software. EU member states will then develop their own applications to issue certificates and scan and check QR codes.

"Socket Mobile's data capture hardware and Capture SDK support the needs of developers as they build the highly capable, transparent and secure applications EU member states and citizens require. As the EU reopens, Socket Mobile is well-prepared to support a safe, easy and efficient transition back to normal," says Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile.

The Capture SDK has the additional benefit of helping to future-proof apps as data capture needs change. With one Capture SDK implementation, app developers can utilize bar code scanners, contactless NFC reader/writers, or both. Developers should visit Socket Mobile's Developer Portal at https://www.socketmobile.com/developers for the SDK, sample code, and other tools and reference materials to help with implementations.

The regulation governing the EU Digital COVID Certificate are set to go into effect on July 1, 2021.

About Socket Mobile:

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com.

