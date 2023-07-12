Socket Mobile's SocketScan S550 Awarded FeliCa Certification

News provided by

Socket Mobile, Inc.

12 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

FREMONT, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that its SocketScan S550 NFC Mobile Wallet Reader is fully certified under the FeliCa card standard.

Continue Reading
Socket Mobile's SocketScan S550 Mobile Wallet Reader
Socket Mobile's SocketScan S550 Mobile Wallet Reader

FeliCa is a contactless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) smart card technology from Sony in Japan and is used for convenient payment and other transactions. The FeliCa system offers authentication, confidentiality, and integrity for services including transport tickets, payments and e-money, and e-ID. This system services over two billion people in Japan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and many other locations worldwide.

The FeliCa RF certification test enables users and service providers to initiate secure and convenient operations using FeliCa-enabled technology. FeliCa certification establishes a common RF standard that allows interconnectivity between FeliCa devices. Now, Socket Mobile's SocketScan S550 NFC Mobile Wallet Reader meets the FeliCa RF standards and is fully certified for applications that connect to FeliCa networks.

"Socket Mobile has always been devoted to creating certified products that meet international data capture standards. Gaining FeliCa certification for the SocketScan S550 is a key milestone in expanding our global footprint and ensuring simplified support for our developers creating contactless applications," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Our goal is to seek certification and provide support for all card standards, as this certification plays a significant role in our service delivery to app providers in Japan and other important regions who are providing apps for e-money, payments, loyalty, e-ID, ticketing, hospitality, and beyond. We'll continue seeking additional certifications in the future and upholding a high level of quality and support for our developers."

The SocketScan S550 combines the latest 13.56 MHz contactless technology with Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and is built for easy and painless integration into apps. The S550 is NFC Forum, Apple VAS, Google Wallet, CIPURSE, and now FeliCa certified.

Developer access to the S550 is through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. Once an app provider integrates CaptureSDK into their app, it allows them to offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices (barcode scanners or NFC reader/writers) interchangeably and give their end users the freedom to choose the best data reader for each customer's requirements. If your app already uses CaptureSDK, the S550 can be utilized immediately.

Learn More about the SocketScanS550 NFC Mobile Wallet Reader

Media Contact:
David Holmes,
[email protected] 

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

Also from this source

Socket Mobile Launches DuraScan Wear DW930, Wearable Laser Barcode Scanner

Socket Mobile Strengthens Balance Sheet with a Secured Subordinated Convertible Note Financing of $1.6 Million

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.