SOCMA and Chemicals America Partner on New Trade Show

"SOCMA has always played an important role in fostering commercial connections and business growth, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Tom to once again offer our members and other specialty, fine and custom chemical industry manufacturers and service providers an opportunity to connect with existing and potential business partners within the supply chain," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President and CEO. "Tom has created an atmosphere with his Charleston show that members within our industry value. And in working together with Tom on this new endeavor, we are returning to our roots, where we plan to recapture the value a trade show can offer and make it a primary focus of this association once again."

"I am excited to be aligning the new Texas show with SOCMA, a valued brand within the specialty, fine and custom chemicals industry," said Leahy. "SOCMA member companies were among the first to support our September trade show back when it started in 2012, and member representatives have continued to be key 'sounding board' advisors as that show has grown. Our company's recent decision to join SOCMA as an affiliate member has been one tangible way of returning this industry support. I believe partnering together on this inaugural February event will provide an even greater platform for offering fellow member companies the business networking forum they have been missing, plus offer the broader specialty and industrial chemical industry a focused meeting forum at the start of the calendar year, to complement the value our current show brings to the specialty and agrochemical markets each September."

"There is already a buzz within the industry about the Texas show, and more than 100 exhibit spaces have already been reserved," Leahy said. "Based on our history in Charleston, and the proximity of Fort Worth to a core of the chemical manufacturing industry in Texas and neighboring states, we anticipate more than 1,000 attendees at our inaugural event."

In addition to travel accessibility, SOCMA and Chemicals America chose Fort Worth for many of the same reasons that SOCMA members have valued past show locations - a small-town charm and walkable downtown, with big-city amenities and numerous quality restaurants, shopping and other cultural attractions. Fort Worth is known as the City of Cowboys and Culture, so along that same vein, SOCMA will host a Monday evening "Cowboys and Chemicals" kick-off dinner. "For those who remember some of our former SOCMA events, this will be a casual evening that is a prime opportunity for networking with members and others within the industry before the week gets under way," Abril said.

About SOCMA

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

As the only U.S.-based trade association solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, we are expanding our foundation by developing ChemSectors with a focus on growing key market segments. Our industry network extends to more than 20,000 influencers and decision makers in the specialty chemicals supply chain. For more information on becoming a part of this growing and innovative association, visit www.socma.com.

