SOCMA Announces 2026 Board of Governors

News provided bySociety of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates
Jan 15, 2026, 09:00 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) has announced its 2026 Board of Governors, featuring six new members joining the governing body and the continuation of its Executive Officer leadership team. Executive Officers will complete the second year of their two-year commitment, while the incoming Governors begin three-year terms.
Mara Gliozzi of McGean returns to guide the Board through another pivotal year. Under her direction, the Board will continue steering strategic priorities that support the association's core purpose and deliver value to members.
"As we enter the second year of my tenure, I'm energized by the momentum we've built and the opportunities ahead," said Gliozzi. "Our focus remains on delivering measurable value through advocacy, expanding our membership base, and ensuring the SOCMA Show continues to serve as the critical event for specialty chemical manufacturers."
The continuing Executive Committee includes:
- Chair – Mara Gliozzi, McGean
- 1st Vice Chair – Ken Zrebiec, Veranova
- 2nd Vice Chair and Treasurer – Adam Pingel, Monument Chemical
- Secretary – Joseph Wilson, Toll Solutions
- Member-at-Large – Brian Burkhart, Ph.D., Milliken & Company
- Past Chair – Kate Hampford Donahue, Hampford Research, Inc.
The incoming Class of 2028 brings fresh perspectives to the Board:
- Ben Espada, Piedmont Chemical
- Steven Hedrick, AVN Corporation
- Peter Loggenberg, Trecora
- Mike Piana, NASi
- Rainne Somers, Genesis Custom Chemical Blending
- Doug Wynn, Colonial Chemical
"This year's Board composition reflects both continuity and renewal, essential elements as we navigate an evolving landscape," said Jenn Klein, SOCMA President & CEO. "These leaders bring diverse expertise and a shared commitment to strengthening our industry's competitive position while ensuring SOCMA remains the indispensable resource for specialty chemical manufacturers across North America."
About SOCMA
The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is the only U.S.-based trade association dedicated solely to the specialty and batch chemical industry. SOCMA strengthens and empowers chemical manufacturers through federal and state advocacy, compliance and regulatory resources, commercial networking, and industry programs that drive operational excellence and support member success.
Contact:
Nate Bell
Director, Marketing & Communications
SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates
Share this article