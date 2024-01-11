SOCMA Announces Class of 2026 Board of Governors

News provided by

Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

11 Jan, 2024, 14:29 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to welcome the association's newest Board of Governors, representing a diverse group of manufacturer members across the U.S. who will work to support and foster the growth of the specialty chemical industry.

Kate Hampford Donahue, SOCMA Board Chair, expressed her enthusiasm for the new Board of Governors class, "Each member of the board brings a distinctive skill set and wealth of knowledge, enriching the organization's mission and vision. I am eager to leverage their wisdom to further SOCMA's focus on advancing the specialty and batch chemical industry."

The Executive Committee and newest Board of Governors include:

Executive Committee:

  • Chair – Kate Hampford Donahue, CEO, Hampford Research, Inc.
  • 1st Vice Chair – Mara Gliozzi, Executive Vice President, McGean
  • 2nd Vice Chair and Treasurer – Kenneth Zrebiec, SVP, Manufacturing Operations, Veranova
  • Secretary – Adam Pingel, VP, Manufacturing Operations, Monument Chemical, LLC
  • Member-at-Large – Joseph Wilson, President & CEO, Toll Solutions, LLC
  • Immediate Past Chair – Michael Ott, Owner & Chairman of the Board, Polysciences, Inc.

2026 Board of Governors Class

  • Cameron Whaley, President, Southern Chemicals & Textiles
  • Joseph Nettleton, VP, Operations, Cambrex Corporation
  • Matthew Fuston, Strategic Business Development, Genesis Custom Chemical Blending
  • Jean Yoho, Head of Procurement, Sun Chemical Corporation

2024 Board of Governor Appointments

  • Joseph Wilson, President & CEO, Toll Solutions, LLC
  • Mary Barksdale, VP, Human Resources, Ascent Chemicals

The new class of the Board of Governors will assume their roles on January 1, 2024. They will work closely with the existing Board of Governors on strategic initiatives to support and foster the growth of the specialty chemical industry.

SOCMA expresses its sincere gratitude to the five outgoing board members from the Class of 2023 for their terms of service and for the passion & dedication they brought to their respective roles.

A complete list of SOCMA's Board of Governors can be found online at https://www.socma.org/about/board-of-governors/

About SOCMA:
The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates® (SOCMA) empowers our members with the latest industry knowledge, an unparalleled peer network, highly customized resources and dedicated technical and professional staff. For more information on the association, visit https://www.socma.org.

Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Also from this source

SOCMA Unveils Key Findings from Contract Manufacturing Outlook Survey in the Specialty Chemicals Industry

SOCMA Unveils Key Findings from Contract Manufacturing Outlook Survey in the Specialty Chemicals Industry

The specialty chemical sector, despite facing challenges in 2023, is poised for a robust rebound in 2024, according to a first-of-its-kind Contract...
SOCMA CONCLUDES 2023 SUMMIT, 102nd ANNUAL BUSINESS MEETING

SOCMA CONCLUDES 2023 SUMMIT, 102nd ANNUAL BUSINESS MEETING

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) has successfully concluded its 102nd Annual Business Meeting and Summit in New Orleans,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.