SOCMA Announces Class of 2026 Board of Governors

Kate Hampford Donahue, SOCMA Board Chair, expressed her enthusiasm for the new Board of Governors class, "Each member of the board brings a distinctive skill set and wealth of knowledge, enriching the organization's mission and vision. I am eager to leverage their wisdom to further SOCMA's focus on advancing the specialty and batch chemical industry."

The Executive Committee and newest Board of Governors include:

Executive Committee:

Chair – Kate Hampford Donahue , CEO, Hampford Research, Inc.

, CEO, Hampford Research, Inc. 1st Vice Chair – Mara Gliozzi , Executive Vice President, McGean

, Executive Vice President, McGean 2nd Vice Chair and Treasurer – Kenneth Zrebiec , SVP, Manufacturing Operations, Veranova

, SVP, Manufacturing Operations, Veranova Secretary – Adam Pingel , VP, Manufacturing Operations, Monument Chemical, LLC

, VP, Manufacturing Operations, Monument Chemical, LLC Member-at-Large – Joseph Wilson , President & CEO, Toll Solutions, LLC

, President & CEO, Toll Solutions, LLC Immediate Past Chair – Michael Ott , Owner & Chairman of the Board, Polysciences, Inc.

2026 Board of Governors Class

Cameron Whaley , President, Southern Chemicals & Textiles

, President, Southern Chemicals & Textiles Joseph Nettleton , VP, Operations, Cambrex Corporation

, VP, Operations, Cambrex Corporation Matthew Fuston , Strategic Business Development, Genesis Custom Chemical Blending

, Strategic Business Development, Genesis Custom Chemical Blending Jean Yoho , Head of Procurement, Sun Chemical Corporation

2024 Board of Governor Appointments

Joseph Wilson , President & CEO, Toll Solutions, LLC

, President & CEO, Toll Solutions, LLC Mary Barksdale , VP, Human Resources, Ascent Chemicals

The new class of the Board of Governors will assume their roles on January 1, 2024. They will work closely with the existing Board of Governors on strategic initiatives to support and foster the growth of the specialty chemical industry.

SOCMA expresses its sincere gratitude to the five outgoing board members from the Class of 2023 for their terms of service and for the passion & dedication they brought to their respective roles.

A complete list of SOCMA's Board of Governors can be found online at https://www.socma.org/about/board-of-governors/

