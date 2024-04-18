SOCMA Welcomes 12 New Members in Q1 2024 Amidst Industry Rebound

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) welcomed 12 new members in Q1 2024, including five manufacturers and seven affiliates.

"As demand for specialty chemicals grows in North America, SOCMA is increasingly the go-to resource for companies looking to capitalize on growth opportunities while strengthening their safety and regulatory programs," says Jennifer Abril, President & CEO.

New manufacturing members include:

Adesis, Inc., is a returning SOCMA member with facilities in Delaware, specializing in organic light-emitting diodes and contract development and manufacturing services for various chemical industries. According to Andrew Cottone, President and CEO, they are delighted to be a part of SOCMA as "We share a commitment to responsible manufacturing that aligns perfectly with our dedication to safety and quality."

Calca Solutions, LLC, headquartered in Westlake, LA, is a leading manufacturer of hydrazine products for diverse applications. According to Shane Jenkins, President and CEO, "The team at SOCMA is very intuitive to our business and offers a range of services from ESG, safety, and operational training really fits with what we are doing here at Calca Solutions, LLC."

Chromis Technologies, "a specialty fluoropolymers manufacturer, is thrilled to join SOCMA and a community of peers to leverage our collective resources for collaboration on new business opportunities and the challenges facing our industry," said CEO Frank Graziano.

FutureFuel Chemical Company, a specialty chemical and biodiesel manufacturer in Batesville, AR, develops custom solutions across various industries, including agrochemical, industrial and consumer products markets. A returning SOCMA member, FutureFuel is looking to leverage SOCMA's commercial services.

Tremco CPG Manufacturing Corp, located in Corsicana, TX, "finds tremendous value in being a part of SOCMA," said Marty Donet, Director of Sales & Technology. "Immediately becoming a part of the value chain where specialty chemicals can be found, Tremco has elevated its service level and highlighted our capabilities to today's chemical industry."

The following companies joined SOCMA as affiliate members:

