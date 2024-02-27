SOCMA Appoints Two Executives to Second Term on Board of Governors

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), the leading trade association dedicated to the specialty batch chemical industry, is pleased to announce the return of two distinguished executives to its Board of Governors. The additions, David Mielke, President & CEO of ChemDesign, and Rich Preziotti, CEO of Boulder Scientific Company, bring a wealth of experience to SOCMA's leadership. Mielke served on the SOCMA Board of Governors from 2014 to 2018, and Preziotti from 2003 to 2007.

Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President and CEO, expressed her enthusiasm for the appointments, "I am thrilled to welcome Dave and Rich back to the Board of Governors. Having each served during pivotal moments in SOCMA's history, they are uniquely positioned to help SOCMA harness new opportunities while navigating a complex and evolving landscape."

David Mielke is the President and CEO of ChemDesign, bringing 36 years of experience in driving operational excellence and strategic growth in the chemical sector. Before becoming President of ChemDesign in 2006, he was Director of Commercial Development and Vice President of Technology, positioning the company as a leader in the specialty chemical market.

"I feel privileged to rejoin SOCMA's Board, especially at this crucial moment for the association," said Mielke. "SOCMA's member network has been an invaluable resource for ChemDesign, offering critical insights into legislation and EHS resources. SOCMA has also assisted us in dealing with pandemics, supply chain disruptions, tariffs, and regulations."

Rich Preziotti, CEO of Boulder Scientific Company, a seasoned professional with 27 years of experience in the specialty chemical industry, brings a valuable perspective to SOCMA's Board. He was the President and CEO of Vertellus Specialties for more than ten years. He spent many years working for Honeywell International, ultimately becoming the Vice President/General Manager of Chemicals & Fluorine Products.

"As CEO of Boulder Scientific Company, I deeply appreciate SOCMA membership, offering invaluable connections to custom chemical manufacturing markets," said Preziotti. Through SOCMA, we engage with peer companies, addressing shared challenges in regulatory compliance, environmental concerns, safety, transportation, logistics, training, and labor availability. This affiliation ensures BSC's voice is heard across various forums, making SOCMA highly valuable to us."

Mielke and Preziotti will serve a three-year term ending December 2026.

A complete listing of SOCMA's 2024 Board of Governors can be found here.

About SOCMA:

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates® (SOCMA) builds commercial connections, supports safe manufacturing and operations, and advocates for regulatory and legislative policies for the batch and specialty chemical sector. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information on the association, visit https://www.socma.org.

