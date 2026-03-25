SOCMA Sees Strong Membership Growth with 13 New Members in Q1 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen companies—six manufacturers and seven service providers—have joined the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), gaining access to market intelligence, regulatory guidance, and networking opportunities to help them grow and compete in an increasingly complex business environment.

"As the specialty chemical industry evolves, companies are turning to SOCMA to strengthen operations, navigate regulatory complexity, and build connections across the supply chain," said Jenn Klein, President & CEO. "We are proud to welcome these new members and support their commitment to safe, sustainable, and innovative chemistry."

New manufacturing members include:

Advanced Polymer LLC has been a respected provider of a variety of technically innovative specialty chemicals for almost 40 years. "We are pleased to rejoin SOCMA and reconnect with a community dedicated to advancing the specialty chemicals industry," said Angelita Erguiza, Regulatory Compliance Specialist. "We look forward to collaborating with fellow members, exchanging ideas, and contributing to conversations that support continued innovation and growth within the industry,





Arch Spray Drying Services is a U.S.-based toll manufacturing company specializing in custom spray drying and powder processing solutions for the chemical, food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. "I joined SOCMA to be part of an active and highly collaborative manufacturing organization," said Tim Willits, CEO. "Being part of the organization is already providing networking opportunities and I'm looking forward to utilizing the market and business support SOCMA provides."





Genesee Polymers Corporation is a Michigan-based manufacturer of a broad range of silicone-based polymers and specialty silicone products used across diverse industrial markets. Genesee Polymers joined SOCMA "to leverage tailored networking opportunities and benefit from SOCMA's advocacy efforts on regulatory issues for improving operational safety and sustainability, said Helen McLeod, Chief Financial and Operation Officer.





Laxai Inc. is a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization committed to delivering innovative solutions for clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other industries. Laxai "saw value in SOCMA as the premier organization in North America providing technical, operational, regulatory and commercial support for chemical manufacturers," said Mike McGeary, Senior Director. "SOCMA provides a forum for Laxai to network with other chemical manufacturers and to learn collectively about industry trends and best practices."





NexSJen Solutions LLC is a specialty chemical manufacturing and distribution development firm focused on advancing resilient, compliant, and market-responsive chemical supply chains. According to Shane Jenkins, CEO and President, "Rejoining SOCMA was an easy decision. The sense of community among specialty chemical manufacturers is unmatched, and having a strong collective voice advocating for our industry is critical. For a smaller specialty chemical manufacturer, the value obtained by being a member is simply too important to sit out. I'm excited to re-engage and contribute to that mission."





Wiley Companies is a custom chemicals and food ingredients manufacturer with a wide portfolio of products and services in the fine chemical, food ingredient, pharmaceutical, and nutritional supplement markets. "As we enter what we believe to be a new golden age in chemistry and chemical manufacturing, Wiley Companies believes collaboration with organizations like SOCMA and our peers is critical to compete in a post globalization world," said Wiley Business Development Manager Lucas Watson. "Wiley Companies is enthusiastic to work with our fellow SOCMA members to advance the benefits of chemistry and science."

The following companies joined SOCMA as affiliate members:

Aerium is an AI-driven supply chain intelligence platform designed to help manufacturers optimize procurement and inventory management by automating data analysis, cost monitoring, and supplier engagement. "Much of our work is rooted in the chemical industry, and joining SOCMA felt like a natural fit to connect with other companies in the space and showcase what we've built here," said Adam Trotman, President and CEO. "We're also excited to learn from the business leaders and resources SOCMA offers as we expand our presence in the industry."





CH Pace Consulting provides services to the contract chemical manufacturing industry. According to Clay Pace, Principal, "I have been a part of SOCMA for about 6 years and the contract chemical manufacturing industry for over 40 years. My prior experience with SOCMA led me to become an affiliate member as a way of staying engaged in the industry and providing services to member companies and others."





ClimeCo is an award-winning leader in decarbonization, partnering with organizations to drive business value with sustainability pathways. Our team of respected industry experts is committed to helping clients achieve their climate goals, maximize environmental assets, and enhance their brand. "ClimeCo is thrilled to join SOCMA, strengthening our collaboration with industry leaders and support responsible chemical manufacturing," Natalie Riley, Director of Strategic Partnerships. "Through SOCMA's network and regulatory and safety resources, we look forward to helping advance practical climate solutions and sustainability across the chemical sector."





IntelliTrans, LLC is an Atlanta-based supply chain technology company providing cloud-based transportation management and visibility solutions to help organizations manage complex logistics operations more efficiently. "IntelliTrans joined SOCMA to stay close to the challenges chemical manufacturers face in moving hazardous and specialty freight safely and efficiently," said Collins Rigdon, Marketing Manager. "Being part of a community that prioritizes operational excellence and industry knowledge aligns with how we show up for our customers every day."





NUCO Logistics is a Houston-based international logistics and supply chain provider offering freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and transportation solutions, with expertise in handling chemical and hazardous shipments. "NUCO Logistics is joining SOCMA to deepen our engagement with leading chemical manufacturers and distributors, leveraging SOCMA's network and regulatory insights to strengthen our compliance-driven logistics solutions," said Shirin Swanson, Chief Operating Officer. "We value SOCMA's role as an industry catalyst and look forward to contributing to a community committed to safety, innovation, and responsible chemical supply chain practices."





PATHWAY 2 PRODUCT LLC is a U.S.-based consulting and solutions firm that helps companies in life science and process industries convert concepts, technologies, and prototypes into commercially viable products. According to William Sommer, Founder, "Pathway 2 Product joined SOCMA because success in the specialty chemical industry is built on the right partnerships and deep network knowledge. SOCMA's well-connected community of manufacturers, service providers, and industry peers provides us the platform to expand our client relationships and access the business opportunities, manufacturing resources, and specialized expertise that allow us to deliver stronger solutions."





Siemens Industry, Inc. provides energy and environmental solutions, building controls, fire safety, and security systems solutions that help make buildings comfortable, safe, secure and less costly to operate.

About SOCMA:

SOCMA is the only U.S.-based trade association solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemicals industry. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from consumer products and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. Visit https://www.socma.org.

Contact:

Nate Bell

Director, Marketing & Communications

571-348-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates