SOCMA Recognizes 2025 Safety and Leadership Recipients for Advancing Excellence Across the Specialty Chemical Industry

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) proudly announced the recipients of its 2025 Safety Recognition Program during the association's annual Safety Recognition Program & Dinner at the SOCMA Summit in San Antonio, Texas. This year's honorees represent 31 member companies across 56 facilities that exemplify outstanding safety performance, innovation, and leadership in the specialty chemical industry.

"SOCMA's Safety Recognition Program shines a light on the companies and people who make safety the foundation of everything they do," said Vera Stoeva, CAE, Interim President & CEO of SOCMA. "Our members continually raise the bar—embedding safety into operations, empowering employees, and driving continuous improvement across the industry. We are proud to celebrate their excellence and leadership."

2025 Company & Facility Recognition

The SOCMA Safety Recognition Program honors member companies and facilities demonstrating excellence in five core areas of safety performance: Safety and Risk Management, Operational and Performance Excellence, Training and Development, Incident Management and Employee Involvement, and Innovation and Technology in Safety.

A full list of 2025 Safety Recognition Program recipients is available on SOCMA's website:

2025 Safety Recognition Program Recipients

In addition to facility safety recognition, SOCMA honored individuals and partners who have advanced the association's broader mission and industry leadership.

2025 Individual Award Winners

Trailblazer: Tiffany Hiers, Oakwood Products, Inc.

Advocacy Excellence: Adam Pingel, Monument Chemical, SOCMA Board Member & Advocacy Committee Chair

Partner of the Year: International Process Plants (IPP) International Process Plants (IPP) was recognized for its outstanding partnership and long-standing support of SOCMA's mission.

